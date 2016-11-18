Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH: A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi-cultural country at an interfaith dialogue held in London.

Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, deputy chief of mission of the Saudi Embassy in London, was speaking at a national interfaith event, “Not in our faith,” organized by the Islamic Cultural Center (ICC) in London on Tuesday.

The event aimed to promote the message of understanding and respect between Muslim and non-Muslim communities throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. The ICC helps non-Muslim communities and organizations to understand Islam as a peaceful religion and that Muslims are open to dialogue on all matters regarding faith.

The workshop, attended by more than 150 people representing various faiths, was organized by the ICC in cooperation with the Office of Counterterrorism at the Home Office in the United Kingdom.

Speaking as the guest of honor at the event, Al-Wasil said cooperation and dialogue among followers of different religions strengthen the values of peace in society. He commended the work of the ICC, which has proven itself a major player in strengthening relations among people of all faiths based on common understanding and friendship.

Quoting the teachings of Islam, Al-Wasil said it calls for peace, tolerance, humility, compassion and respect for the neighbor through the practice of values, and condemns all forms of terrorism, extremism and hatred in the name of religion.

The ICC also held a workshop with the participation of more than 45 people from different sects, and the office of the fight against terrorism at the Home Ministry in the United Kingdom, in order to strengthen the gains and rights, like the right to practice religious rites in the United Kingdom, with emphasis on the teachings of the Prophet (peace be upon him).

Speakers representing different religions focused on the need to consolidate cooperation, tolerance, peace and nonviolence in British society, and the values ​​of dialogue were discussed in detail.

The director of the public relations department at the Islamic Center in London, Ayaz Zubiri, and the director general of the facility, Ahmed bin Mohammed Dubayan, focused on the idea of ​​strengthening relations and cooperation between different religions for peace.

The interfaith department of the ICC manages many areas such as group visits, training for non-Muslim professionals, consultations with government/nongovernment organizations on race relations, meetings with the Metropolitan Police on race relations, lectures and conferences on Islam at universities, colleges, schools, churches and synagogues.

The event was organized in the backdrop of a referendum for Brexit that generated in its wake antipathy to foreigners and Muslims in Britain.