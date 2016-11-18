  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Former Philippine strongman buried discreetly at heroes’ cemetery

World

Former Philippine strongman buried discreetly at heroes’ cemetery

JIM GOMEZ and TERESA CEROJANO | AP |

Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos (2nd from R) and her daughter Imee (R) walk while soldiers carry the flag-draped coffin of her husband, former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, during burial rites inside the Heroes' Cemetery in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines, on Friday. (REUTERS)

MANILA, Philippines: Long-dead former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried Friday at the country’s Heroes’ Cemetery in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony, a move approved by President Rodrigo Duterte that infuriated supporters of the “people power” revolt that ousted Marcos three decades ago.
Marcos’s daughter, Imee, expressed relief after her father’s interment at the heavily guarded cemetery in metropolitan Manila, which she said fulfilled his last wish. Enraged pro-democracy activists, however, stressed the decades-long debate over the ex-president’s final resting place was far from over and protested across the metropolis.
Bonifacio Ilagan, a left-wing activist who was detained and tortured during Marcos’s rule, said the dictator was buried “like a thief in the night” in a stealthy fashion similar to when he suddenly placed the country under martial rule. A lawmaker considered asking the Supreme Court to exhume the newly buried Marcos.
“It’s very much like when he declared martial law in 1972,” Ilagan told The Associated Press. “This is so Marcos style. I want to rush to the cemetery to protest this. I feel so enraged.”
Marie Hilao Enriquez, a former political detainee whose sister, a fellow activist, was raped and killed by policemen, wept upon learning the news.
“Marcos died in the arms of his family” but many Marcos-era activists remain missing after being allegedly abducted by state forces, Enriquez said at a protest. “We are still searching for the victims’ bodies, trying to find out where they buried the bodies.”
Imee Marcos thanked those who “were with us in hoping and praying for nearly three decades to see this day.”
President Duterte, who gave the go-ahead signal for the burial, called for calm.
“Hopefully, both sides will exercise maximum tolerance and come to terms with the burial,” Duterte’s spokesman, Ernesto Abella, quoted him as saying after the president landed in Peru, where he is attending a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Marcos’s remains were flown by air force helicopter from his northern Ilocos Norte hometown for burial at the military-run cemetery in Manila.
Marcos’s widow, Imelda, who was clad in black, and her children attended the simple ceremony, along with dozens of relatives and friends.
After landing at an air base, Marcos’s remains were brought by a black limousine to the cemetery, where his flag-draped wooden coffin was placed on a caisson and later carried by military pallbearers to the gravesite, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said.
A 21-gun salute by military honor troops rang out during the burial ceremony.
“We rendered the simplest of honors befitting the former president in compliance to the desire of the family,” Padilla said.
Asked why the burial was kept from the public, Padilla said it was the Marcos family’s desire “to keep it private.”

'Like a thief in the night'
Still, the burial shocked many democracy advocates and human rights victims who had planned protests nationwide Friday against Marcos’s interment at the cemetery, where former presidents, soldiers and national artists have been buried, unaware that funeral plans were already underway.
Burying someone accused of massive rights violations and plunder at the heroes’ cemetery has long been an emotional and divisive issue in the Philippines, where Marcos was ousted by a largely nonviolent army-backed uprising in 1986. At the height of the political turbulence, Marcos flew to Hawaii, where he lived with his wife and children until he died in 1989.
The powerful family has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and Imelda Marcos and two of her children eventually ran for public office and won stunning political comebacks. One son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., ran for vice president earlier this year and lost by a slim margin.
In 1993, Marcos’s body was taken to his hometown in Ilocos Norte, where it has been displayed in a glass coffin and became a tourist attraction. But his family fought for his remains to be transferred to the heroes’ cemetery.
Duterte, who took over the presidency in June, backed Marcos’s burial at the cemetery, saying it was his right as a president and soldier. It was a political risk in a country where democracy advocates celebrate Marcos’s ouster each year.
Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed seven petitions, including from former torture victims, which argued that an honorable burial for the dictator was “illegal and contrary to law, public policy, morals and justice.”
Opponents planned to appeal the court decision within a 15-day period but were pre-empted by Friday’s surprise burial. They said the Marcos family should be cited by the court for contempt.
The court ruled that Marcos was never convicted by final judgment of any offense involving moral turpitude, adding that the convictions cited by anti-Marcos petitioners were civil in nature.
While critics may disregard Marcos as president due to his human rights abuses, the court said he cannot be denied the right to be acknowledged as a former legislator, a defense secretary, a military member, a war veteran and a Medal of Valor awardee.
“While he was not all good,” the 15-member court said, “he was not pure evil either.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pakistan navy 'pushed' Indian submarine clear of its waters

KARACHI Pakistan The Pakistani navy detected an Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and...

As Trump talks wall, China builds bridges to Latin America

LIMA Peru An expected US economic retreat from Latin America under Donald Trump is causing the...

6 burnt as man sets himself on fire in Australian bank

MELBOURNE Australia A man set himself on fire in a bank branch in Australia s second largest city...

Britain drops plans to curb power of upper chamber

LONDON The British government said Thursday it has dropped plans to curb the power of the...

Australian ‘mercy killing’ law loses by single vote

ADEALAIDE Australia An attempt to legalize voluntary euthanasia in an Australian state was...

Prince William issues dire warning on animal extinction

HANOI Vietnam Britain s Prince William on Thursday warned that vulnerable species are being...

Renzi to quit if ‘No’ vote wins in referendum

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday he would not head a technical...

Indonesia says not to blame for missing WWII shipwrecks

JAKARTA Indonesia refused to take the blame Thursday for the disappearance of at least six...

Myanmar bars US photographer ahead of show featuring Rohingya

YANGON Myanmar has blacklisted a prominent US photographer and prevented him from attending his...

DR Congo appoints new prime minister

KINSHASA DR Congo s president Thursday named an opposition lawmaker as prime minister under a...

Turkey thanks Pakistan for moving against Gulenists

ISLAMABAD Turkey s president praised Pakistan on Thursday for siding with him against alleged...

Sri Lanka’s ex-leader to lead breakaway from coalition

COLOMBO Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa is planning to break away from the ruling...

Another 100 migrants feared drowned in Mediterranean

ROME Italy A hundred migrants were feared drowned Thursday after yet another migrant shipwreck...

French PM says ‘possible’ far-right Le Pen could win in 2017

BERLIN Germany French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday that far right leader Marine...

Bangladesh court orders Zia’s arrest over ‘fake birthday’

DHAKA Bangladesh A Bangladesh court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the country s...

Trump says US Electoral College a 'genius'; Clinton urges supporters to never give up

WASHINGTON After losing the popular vote President elect Donald Trump has decided that the...

Around Arab News

Former Philippine strongman buried discreetly at heroes’ cemetery

MANILA Philippines Long dead former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried Friday at the...

Watch your self-ie! India tops ranking for selfie deaths

NEW DELHI Next time you re at the Taj Mahal find yourself standing on a precarious cliff or see...

Turkish NATO officers ask for asylum: alliance chief

BRUSSELS Belgium A number of Turkish officers posted to NATO have asked for asylum in the member...

Pakistan navy 'pushed' Indian submarine clear of its waters

KARACHI Pakistan The Pakistani navy detected an Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and...

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after longest mission

BEIJING China s Shenzhou 11 spacecraft returned to Earth Friday bringing home two astronauts from...

Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-Dieselgate revamp

FRANKFURT Germany Volkswagen on Friday said it will cut 30 000 jobs at its own brand unit under a...

As Trump talks wall, China builds bridges to Latin America

LIMA Peru An expected US economic retreat from Latin America under Donald Trump is causing the...

Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation

LONDON BERLIN An investigation is under way after one set of landing gear on an Emirates Airbus...

6 burnt as man sets himself on fire in Australian bank

MELBOURNE Australia A man set himself on fire in a bank branch in Australia s second largest city...

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...

KSA, Italy to revive security pact

RIYADH A long dormant security pact between the Kingdom and Italy lying on the back burner since...

Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization WHO and the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC...

Grand mufti backs conscription

RIYADH Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Asheikh supports the idea of...

Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day...

Muslim world condemns Houthis over attempted Makkah attack

MAKKAH A top Saudi official said the Kingdom will take all available measures to protect the Two...