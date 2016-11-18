  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation

Middle-East

Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation

Reuters |

Emirates Airline planes are seen at the Dubai International Airport in this August 3, 2016 photo. Probers are investigating why one set of landing gear on an Emirates Airbus A380 failed to deploy properly before landing in Dubai last week. (Reuters file photo)

LONDON/BERLIN: An investigation is under way after one set of landing gear on an Emirates Airbus A380 failed to deploy properly before landing, forcing the world’s largest airliner to touch down on its remaining wheels.
The airliner was arriving in Dubai from London last week when the crew received an error message concerning a system responsible for deploying the gear.
An alternative method of deployment based on lowering the wheels using gravity failed to work properly.
“What happened was that right-hand gear didn’t deploy under gravity drop,” Emirates President Tim Clark said when asked about the incident.
“So the aircraft landed on the main gear (and) nose gear: it’s certified to do that,” he said, adding the under-wing gear which contains four wheels had since been fixed.
The cause is being investigated by the United Arab Emirates’ air crash investigation agency.
“I will be asking Airbus a few questions as to how this could have happened,” Clark told reporters in Berlin.
“We are assisting our customer in the technical investigation into the issue,” an Airbus spokesman said.
The A380 weighs up to 391 tons on landing. The giant plane has a total of 22 landing wheels, including two sets under the belly of the plane and one set under each wing and the nose.
Emirates is the biggest operator of A380s, using engines powered by Engine Alliance, which is co-owned by General Electric and Pratt & Whitney.
Separately, Clark said Emirates was having technical issues with alternative Rolls-Royce engines for A380s due for future delivery.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Palestinians protest against ‘quiet mosques’ bill

JERUSALEM Hundreds of Muslims in Israel and the Gaza Strip demonstrated on Friday against a bill...

Assad airstrikes destroy another hospital, kill family of 7 in Aleppo

BEIRUT Intensive bombings pummeled Syria s rebel held eastern neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo...

Turkish NATO officers ask for asylum: alliance chief

BRUSSELS Belgium A number of Turkish officers posted to NATO have asked for asylum in the member...

HRW: Daesh killed 300 former policemen

BAGHDAD Daesh militants probably killed more than 300 Iraqi former police three weeks ago and...

El-Sisi pardons 82 jailed ‘youths’

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday pardoned 82 youths including a...

Suicide attack kills 16 at Iraq wedding; poor weather stalls Mosul offensive

RAMADI Iraq A suicide bomber detonated an explosives laden vehicle at a wedding gathering in a...

Haftar forces claim victory in Libya’s Benghazi

BENGHAZI Libya The armed forces led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced a great victory against...

UN watchdog says Iran is endangering support for nuclear deal

VIENNA Austria The UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was endangering support for a...

Turkey to scrap PM in new system: minister

ISTANBUL Turkey is to scrap the office of the prime minister in a historic switch under a...

US refutes Jordan’s claim Americans sparked deadly shooting

AMMAN Jordan The US Embassy in Jordan on Thursday refuted Amman s claim that US trainers sparked...

HRW accuses Yemen rebels of torture, arbitrary detention

DUBAI CAIRO Human Rights Watch accused Yemeni rebels on Thursday of arbitrarily detaining...

US Mideast intelligence analysts fear superiors distorting findings — survey

WASHINGTON A National Intelligence survey found officials in US Central Command which oversees...

Iraqi militia threatens ISIS supply route to Syria

BAGHDAD BASHIQA Iraqi militias said on Wednesday they had driven ISIS terrorists from an air base...

20 troops dead in Benghazi fighting

BENGHAZI At least 20 members of the Libyan National Army LNA have been killed and 40 injured in...

Trump win makes ‘no difference’ to Iran: Khamenei

TEHRAN Iran s supreme leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that the result of the US election made...

Turkey seeks 30,000 new soldiers

ISTANBUL ANKARA Turkey is seeking to recruit more than 30 000 new personnel over the next four...

Around Arab News

Palestinians protest against ‘quiet mosques’ bill

JERUSALEM Hundreds of Muslims in Israel and the Gaza Strip demonstrated on Friday against a bill...

At 11, Austrian composer about to premiere first full opera

VIENNA Austria Alma Deutscher is a composer virtuoso pianist and concert violinist who wrote her...

Assad airstrikes destroy another hospital, kill family of 7 in Aleppo

BEIRUT Intensive bombings pummeled Syria s rebel held eastern neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo...

Dying UK girl convinces judge to let her body be frozen

LONDON The teenage girl s instructions were direct She didn t want to be buried but to be frozen...

Boko Haram stages 3 suicide attacks in NE Nigeria: police

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Boko Haram terrorists staged three suicide attacks in Nigeria s restive...

Former Philippine strongman buried discreetly at heroes’ cemetery

MANILA Philippines Long dead former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried Friday at the...

Watch your self-ie! India tops ranking for selfie deaths

NEW DELHI Next time you re at the Taj Mahal find yourself standing on a precarious cliff or see...

Turkish NATO officers ask for asylum: alliance chief

BRUSSELS Belgium A number of Turkish officers posted to NATO have asked for asylum in the member...

Pakistan navy 'pushed' Indian submarine clear of its waters

KARACHI Pakistan The Pakistani navy detected an Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and...

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after longest mission

BEIJING China s Shenzhou 11 spacecraft returned to Earth Friday bringing home two astronauts from...

Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-Dieselgate revamp

FRANKFURT Germany Volkswagen on Friday said it will cut 30 000 jobs at its own brand unit under a...

As Trump talks wall, China builds bridges to Latin America

LIMA Peru An expected US economic retreat from Latin America under Donald Trump is causing the...

Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation

LONDON BERLIN An investigation is under way after one set of landing gear on an Emirates Airbus...

6 burnt as man sets himself on fire in Australian bank

MELBOURNE Australia A man set himself on fire in a bank branch in Australia s second largest city...

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...