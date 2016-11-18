  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan navy 'pushed' Indian submarine clear of its waters

World

Pakistan navy 'pushed' Indian submarine clear of its waters

Reuters |

This file handout photo taken and released by The Indian Navy on May 1, 2016 shows India's Scorpene Class Submarine INS Kalvari taking part in its maiden sea trials off the coast of Mumbai. (AFP)

KARACHI, Pakistan: The Pakistani navy detected an Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and prevented it from entering its waters, it said in a statement on Friday, as tension between the nuclear-armed rivals simmers.
The submarine was detected “south of the Pakistani coast” on Monday, the navy said in a press release.
“Thereafter, despite the submarine’s desperate efforts to escape detection, it was continuously tracked by Pakistan Navy Fleet units and pushed well clear of our waters,” the press release said.
The navy also released footage and photographs of what it was said was the submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters.
The Indian navy was not immediately available for comment.
Relations between Pakistan and India have been strained for several months, while cross-frontier shelling has intensified leading to deaths of civilians and soldiers stationed along the disputed frontier.
Kashmir lies at the heart of the tension between India and Pakistan and the countries have fought two of their three wars over the region since partition and independence from Britain in 1947.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

30,000 displaced by violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine: UN

YANGON Myanmar Up to 30 000 people have been displaced by violence in Myanmar s Rakhine state...

Trump picks conservative loyalists as security adviser, CIA chief

NEW YORK US President elect Donald Trump picked three conservative loyalists with hard line views...

Boko Haram stages 3 suicide attacks in NE Nigeria: police

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Boko Haram terrorists staged three suicide attacks in Nigeria s restive...

Former Philippine strongman buried discreetly at heroes’ cemetery

MANILA Philippines Long dead former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried Friday at the...

As Trump talks wall, China builds bridges to Latin America

LIMA Peru An expected US economic retreat from Latin America under Donald Trump is causing the...

6 burnt as man sets himself on fire in Australian bank

MELBOURNE Australia A man set himself on fire in a bank branch in Australia s second largest city...

Britain drops plans to curb power of upper chamber

LONDON The British government said Thursday it has dropped plans to curb the power of the...

Australian ‘mercy killing’ law loses by single vote

ADEALAIDE Australia An attempt to legalize voluntary euthanasia in an Australian state was...

Prince William issues dire warning on animal extinction

HANOI Vietnam Britain s Prince William on Thursday warned that vulnerable species are being...

Renzi to quit if ‘No’ vote wins in referendum

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday he would not head a technical...

Indonesia says not to blame for missing WWII shipwrecks

JAKARTA Indonesia refused to take the blame Thursday for the disappearance of at least six...

Myanmar bars US photographer ahead of show featuring Rohingya

YANGON Myanmar has blacklisted a prominent US photographer and prevented him from attending his...

DR Congo appoints new prime minister

KINSHASA DR Congo s president Thursday named an opposition lawmaker as prime minister under a...

Turkey thanks Pakistan for moving against Gulenists

ISLAMABAD Turkey s president praised Pakistan on Thursday for siding with him against alleged...

Sri Lanka’s ex-leader to lead breakaway from coalition

COLOMBO Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa is planning to break away from the ruling...

Another 100 migrants feared drowned in Mediterranean

ROME Italy A hundred migrants were feared drowned Thursday after yet another migrant shipwreck...

Around Arab News

30,000 displaced by violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine: UN

YANGON Myanmar Up to 30 000 people have been displaced by violence in Myanmar s Rakhine state...

Watchdog probing over 20 reports of alleged Syria chemical attacks

THE HAGUE The global watchdog tasked with destroying chemical weapons is probing more than 20...

Trump picks conservative loyalists as security adviser, CIA chief

NEW YORK US President elect Donald Trump picked three conservative loyalists with hard line views...

Palestinians protest against ‘quiet mosques’ bill

JERUSALEM Hundreds of Muslims in Israel and the Gaza Strip demonstrated on Friday against a bill...

At 11, Austrian composer about to premiere first full opera

VIENNA Austria Alma Deutscher is a composer virtuoso pianist and concert violinist who wrote her...

Assad airstrikes destroy another hospital, kill family of 7 in Aleppo

BEIRUT Intensive bombings pummeled Syria s rebel held eastern neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo...

Dying UK girl convinces judge to let her body be frozen

LONDON The teenage girl s instructions were direct She didn t want to be buried but to be frozen...

Boko Haram stages 3 suicide attacks in NE Nigeria: police

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Boko Haram terrorists staged three suicide attacks in Nigeria s restive...

Former Philippine strongman buried discreetly at heroes’ cemetery

MANILA Philippines Long dead former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried Friday at the...

Watch your self-ie! India tops ranking for selfie deaths

NEW DELHI Next time you re at the Taj Mahal find yourself standing on a precarious cliff or see...

Turkish NATO officers ask for asylum: alliance chief

BRUSSELS Belgium A number of Turkish officers posted to NATO have asked for asylum in the member...

Pakistan navy 'pushed' Indian submarine clear of its waters

KARACHI Pakistan The Pakistani navy detected an Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and...

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after longest mission

BEIJING China s Shenzhou 11 spacecraft returned to Earth Friday bringing home two astronauts from...

Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-Dieselgate revamp

FRANKFURT Germany Volkswagen on Friday said it will cut 30 000 jobs at its own brand unit under a...

As Trump talks wall, China builds bridges to Latin America

LIMA Peru An expected US economic retreat from Latin America under Donald Trump is causing the...

Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation

LONDON BERLIN An investigation is under way after one set of landing gear on an Emirates Airbus...