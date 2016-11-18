  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 30,000 displaced by violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine: UN

World

30,000 displaced by violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine: UN

Agence France Presse |

Myanmar soldiers put out a fire in Wapeik village located in Maungdaw in Rakhine State near the Bangladesh border on Nov. 13, after attackers allegedly set fire to 80 houses. (AFP Photo / Myanmar Armed Forces)

YANGON, Myanmar: Up to 30,000 people have been displaced by violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, half of them over the course of last weekend when dozens of people died in clashes with the military, the UN said Friday.
Troops have poured into a strip of land along the Bangladesh border, an area which is largely home to the stateless Muslim Rohingya minority, since coordinated attacks on police posts last month.
The army this week said troops have killed nearly 70 people as they hunt the attackers, although activists say the number could be much higher.
Violence escalated over the weekend, with state media reporting troops had killed more than 30 people in two days of fighting after the army responded to ambushes by bringing in helicopter gunships.
The UN’s special rapporteur on Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, criticized the government led by Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi for their handling of the crisis and called for “urgent action.”
The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 15,000 people were believed to have fled their homes over the space of 48 hours.
“Up to 30,000 people are now estimated to be displaced and thousands more affected by the 9 October armed attacks and subsequent security operations across the north of Rakhine State,” said a spokesman for the UN OCHA.
“This includes as many as 15,000 people who, according to unverified information, may have been displaced after clashes between armed actors and the military on 12-13 November.”
Activists have accused troops of killing civilians, raping women and torching homes — allegations the government has vehemently denied.
Authorities have heavily restricted access to the area, making it difficult to independently verify government reports or accusations of army abuse.
A delegation of UN officials and foreign diplomats made a brief trip to the area in an effort to get aid deliveries reinstated, which state media has hailed as proof no abuses had been carried out.
The resurgence of violence in western Rakhine state has deepened a crisis that already posed a critical challenge to Suu Kyi’s administration seven months after it took power.
More than 100 people died in 2012 in clashes between the majority Buddhist population and the Muslim Rohingya, and tens of thousands of them were driven into displacement camps.
The UN’s Lee slammed the government’s handling of the crisis, and urged a transparent investigation into accusations of rape and murder by the security forces.
“State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has recently stated that the government is responding to the situation based on the rule of law. Yet I am unaware of any efforts on the part of the government to look into the allegations of human rights violations,” Lee said in a statement.
“The security forces must not be given carte blanche to step up their operations under the smokescreen of having allowed access to an international delegation. Urgent action is needed to bring resolution to the situation.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Democratic states vow to fight Trump in court

WASHINGTON Democratic attorneys general in at least five US states have vowed to fight President...

Swiss set to call EU’s bluff on immigration curbs

ZURICH Switzerland is poised to test one of the European Union s main policies and unilaterally...

Climate-threatened nations aim for 100% renewable energy

MARRAKESH Morocco A group of the countries most at risk from climate change said they would...

Venezuela rejoins global group against ‘blood diamonds’

CARACAS Venezuela has rejoined an international pact to curtail the smuggling of conflict...

Merkel expected to announce bid for 4th term tomorrow

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel s conservative party on Friday announced a surprise...

Mozambique probes tanker explosion that killed 56

MAPUTO Authorities in Mozambique were on Friday investigating whether locals were taking petrol...

US concerned over Russia blocking access to LinkedIn

MOSCOW The US government said on Friday it was deeply concerned over Russia s decision to block...

Scotland allowed to intervene in Brexit court case

LONDON The Scottish and Welsh governments will be allowed to intervene in the upcoming Supreme...

Myanmar’s training for non-Muslim police stokes fear in Rakhine

SITTWE Myanmar Ever since deadly attacks by alleged Muslim militants in Myanmar s troubled...

Italian politician under fire for saying anti-mafia MP should be killed

ROME The governor of a southern Italian region has come under fire for saying the head of...

Macedonia’s ex-leader, ousted after scandal, seeks re-election

MUNICH Macedonia s former prime minister who resigned in January after a wiretap scandal said he...

Sri Lanka says 32 joined Daesh

COLOMBO Thirty two Sri Lankan Muslims from well educated and elite families have joined Daesh in...

Thousands of Indonesians to rally against rising intolerance

JAKARTA Thousands of Indonesians are expected to rally today against what they see as growing...

Taliban kill 8 policemen in west Afghanistan

KABUL An Afghan official says a Taliban attack in the country s western Farah province has killed...

Malaysian police arrest head of group behind weekend rally

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police on Friday arrested the leader of a group staging a major weekend...

4 Filipino soldiers, 10 rebels die in clashes

MANILA Four Philippine soldiers and 10 militants were killed Friday as security forces clashed...

Around Arab News

Assad warplanes rain death on Aleppo hospitals

BEIRUT Doctors and nurses at a pediatric hospital in eastern Aleppo scrambled Friday to evacuate...

Hit the pedal to the metal — Rally Jeddah excites fans, ends on a high gear

JEDDAH For sports enthusiasts the two day Rally Jeddah was another high water mark in the history...

UN in talks with Riyadh on Yemen

GENEVA ADEN The UN said on Friday it was working with Saudi Arabia to try to bring Yemen s...

France to help Saudi Arabia develop tourism

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France are working in tandem on the development of tourism in the Kingdom...

Cyber safety center recommended to prevent child abuse

RIYADH JEDDAH The National Forum for Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children via Internet...

Five-year multiple-entry visa for Brazilian businessmen under discussion

RIYADH The Brazilian ambassador to the Kingdom Flavio Marega said in a wide ranging interview...

King Salman Youth Center and KACST to train entrepreneurs

RIYADH King Salman Youth Center KSYC and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST...

Flu vaccination campaign extended for a fortnight

RIYADH The nationwide vaccination campaign against seasonal flu which was conducted in line with...

Prince Turki Al-Faisal: Iran can be a constructive player, ‘if it wants to’

RIYADH Prince Turki Al Faisal former Saudi intelligence chief and former ambassador to Washington...

SOUQ.com to conduct annual sale event

SOUQ com claimed as the largest retail and online marketplace platform in the region has...

UN honors Eram Group chief for innovative sanitation solutions

The United Nations in India NITI Aayog and XPRIZE marked United Nations Day 2016 by recognizing...

LG introduces new V20 smartphone

In a bid to make its strong comeback in the smartphone industry LG unveiled its V20 smartphone on...

National Grid signs MoUs with Japanese, Korean firms

The National Grid SA owned by SEC has signed a number of MoU and agreements with Japanese and...

Meed opens new branch at Riyadh airport

As part of its expansion strategy at Saudi airports and public transportation terminals and key...

Murray sweeps into semifinals of Tour Finals

LONDON Andy Murray swept into the semifinals of the ATP Tour Finals with a 6 4 6 2 victory over...

Ashwin puts India on top in 2nd Test

VISAKHAPATNAM India Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the bat and ball to put India on top in the...