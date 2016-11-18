  • Search form

Offbeat

J-Lo, Anthony back together for Latino Grammys

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony perform “Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta” at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. (AP)

LAS VEGAS: Jennifer Lopez surprised guests at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards Thursday when she performed with and presented an award to her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
She described the father of her 6-year-old twins as “a living legend” as she presented Anthony with the Latin Grammy Awards’ Person of the Year prize.
“He’s not only the person of the year, he’s the person of all time,” Lopez said.
Anthony, who was feted in a separate ceremony Wednesday, dedicated his award to his five children and “to all those people who told me I would never make it.”
The couple performed “Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta” together Thursday. Anthony also sang “I Need to Know.”
The Latin Grammy Awards were presented at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and broadcast live on Univision.
Lopez had a busy couple of months with her NBC show “Shades of Blue,” a recently launched shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti and resuming her Sin City residency in December.
But experts believe the juggling act is something the legend is used to.
The “Jenny From the Block” singer recently revealed in an interview that she wore a big white fur coat while in labor with her twins, Max and Emme — so yes, she’s #GOALS in every sense of the word.

