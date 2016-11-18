Trump’s plans violate human rights law: Amal Clooney

LOS ANGELES: Amal Clooney, the British-Lebanese lawyer, activist and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney, has warned that many of president-elect Donald Trump’s proposals would be “violations of international law,” Daily Mail reported.



She said at an event recently that she had concerns about America’s reputation under the real estate mogul’s plans, noting that Trump’s comments during his campaign, ‘that there should be a religious test imposed on entering the US or the fact that there should be state-sponsored torture or that families of suspected terrorists should all be killed — all of those things are violations of international human rights law and the values that underlie that.’

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr reported that Trump’s access Hollywood tape has shocked Lady Gaga, as she struggled with feeling hurt by the words he used to describe women. The “Queen of Pop” couldn’t believe that in the year 2016, women are still being oppressed and degraded in such a humiliating way.

In an essay titled, “Lady Gaga: Portrait of a Lady” published in Harper’s Bazaar, she talked about strong female influences in her life, including her Aunt Joanne — someone she never met — who died 12 years before she was born. Gaga named her fourth album after her beloved aunt, to honor her short life.