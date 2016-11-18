  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Autonomous cars: ‘New oil’ or ‘big brother’?

Business & Economy

Autonomous cars: ‘New oil’ or ‘big brother’?

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Dave Zuchowski, Hyundai Motor America’s CEO and president, speaks about the ‘Ioniq’ at the Los Angeles Auto Show. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES: Just like credit cards, smartphones or search engines, autonomous cars will carry a trove of information about their owners as they make driving more comfortable, raising new concerns about privacy.
Automakers are engaged in a fierce race to develop the first driverless car, which experts say should hit the road by 2020.
Apart from legal obstacles facing the industry as the technology evolves — such as who is responsible in the event of an accident — a digital battle is being waged over the huge amount of technical data that will be stored in such vehicles.
“Data is the new oil,” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said during a recent speech at the Los Angeles auto show, AutoMobility LA.
“If you have rich data, your car will be able to deal with complex route situations,” Krzanich said. “If not, the car will stop.”
Sensors, radars and cameras on autonomous vehicles will be able to exchange data with other cars but also, perhaps, with “intelligent” roadways that can help set speed limits depending on weather and traffic conditions.
The passenger behind the wheel, meanwhile, can send e-mails and text messages, listen to music, stream movies, hold a conference call or make a restaurant reservation.
Even homes will be connected to vehicles.
South Korean automaker Hyundai revealed at the auto show a partnership with Amazon’s Alexa voice service to allow customers to start their car, charge their battery or turn on the air conditioner via a quick voice request.
Experts say the data stored in these vehicles represents a gold mine for companies.
“Where are you, where you stop, how often, what’s in there can be used to provide you a rich user experience,” Krzanich said.
“What music you like, craft choices... that’s an opportunity as well.”
He said Intel was investing $250 million into self-driving technology over the next two years.
Karl Brauer, senior director of industry insights at Kelley Blue Book, said all the data collected will be used by car makers and other companies to maximize profit.
“If they know you like to go to Starbucks (they will say) ‘Oh, he always stops at Starbucks,” Brauer said.
Krzanich acknowledged that the technology posed great challenges in terms of privacy protection and secure sharing.
CJ Frost, an Alexa executive, told a panel that consumers were heading into a world where applications will allow users, for example, to track down friends coming to dinner to ask them to stop on the way and buy a bottle of wine.
One question on many people’s mind is whether, in a world that could be edging closer to the Big Brother oversight of George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” it will be possible to disconnect at some point.
“Consumer privacy is an open question,” said Jeremy Carlston, a senior analyst with IHS Automotive.
“A smartphone holds a lot of info about the owner but when we provide that info to a service provider, we’re getting value in return,” he added.
“It’s the same trade-off with an autonomous car.”
Cyber-security was also the topic at a panel discussion during which speakers raised the issue of privacy.
“Connected cars have added firewalls against hacking,” said Egil Juliussen, director of research at IHS Automotive. “Criminals could make the car inoperative and ask money to make it operate again.”
In mid-2015, two American online-security researchers demonstrated how easily they could hack into a Jeep Cherokee, remotely taking control of the car’s functions, including its braking system. Krzanich said such challenges “will require the industry coming together and collaborating.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

SOUQ.com to conduct annual sale event

SOUQ com claimed as the largest retail and online marketplace platform in the region has...

UN honors Eram Group chief for innovative sanitation solutions

The United Nations in India NITI Aayog and XPRIZE marked United Nations Day 2016 by recognizing...

LG introduces new V20 smartphone

In a bid to make its strong comeback in the smartphone industry LG unveiled its V20 smartphone on...

National Grid signs MoUs with Japanese, Korean firms

The National Grid SA owned by SEC has signed a number of MoU and agreements with Japanese and...

Meed opens new branch at Riyadh airport

As part of its expansion strategy at Saudi airports and public transportation terminals and key...

Russia ‘optimistic’ over OPEC oil output deal

DOHA Russia s energy minister said he was quite optimistic that the OPEC will reach an agreement...

Makkah-Madinah high-speed rail link to open in March 2018

MADRID A delayed high speed railway linking Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia will finally open...

Glencore seeks $550m to raise stakes in Kurdish oil game

LONDON Glencore is seeking to raise 550 million from investors via a debt issue guaranteed by oil...

Dollar heads for 7% fortnightly gain against yen

LONDON The dollar powered to its highest levels since 2003 against a basket of currencies on...

Global cement giant’s higher payout fails to cheer investors

ZURICH Building materials group LafargeHolcim lowered its profit target for the medium term on...

Asia Pacific leaders urged to defend free trade

LIMA Peru s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski opened a summit of Asia Pacific leaders Friday urging...

India’s currency reforms: Analysts predict chaos

NEW DELHI The sudden withdrawal of 86 percent of India s currency has left cash in short supply...

Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-dieselgate revamp

FRANKFURT Volkswagen has announced the biggest revamp in its history cutting 30 000 jobs in a...

Ford tells Trump: ‘No Lincoln SUV production going to Mexico’

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump said Ford Motor Co Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr...

Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-Dieselgate revamp

FRANKFURT Germany Volkswagen on Friday said it will cut 30 000 jobs at its own brand unit under a...

Kingdom boosts September oil exports to 7.81 million bpd

BEIRUT Saudi Arabia s crude oil exports rose to 7 812 million barrels per day bpd in September as...

Around Arab News

Assad warplanes rain death on Aleppo hospitals

BEIRUT Doctors and nurses at a pediatric hospital in eastern Aleppo scrambled Friday to evacuate...

Hit the pedal to the metal — Rally Jeddah excites fans, ends on a high gear

JEDDAH For sports enthusiasts the two day Rally Jeddah was another high water mark in the history...

UN in talks with Riyadh on Yemen

GENEVA ADEN The UN said on Friday it was working with Saudi Arabia to try to bring Yemen s...

France to help Saudi Arabia develop tourism

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France are working in tandem on the development of tourism in the Kingdom...

Cyber safety center recommended to prevent child abuse

RIYADH JEDDAH The National Forum for Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children via Internet...

Five-year multiple-entry visa for Brazilian businessmen under discussion

RIYADH The Brazilian ambassador to the Kingdom Flavio Marega said in a wide ranging interview...

King Salman Youth Center and KACST to train entrepreneurs

RIYADH King Salman Youth Center KSYC and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST...

Flu vaccination campaign extended for a fortnight

RIYADH The nationwide vaccination campaign against seasonal flu which was conducted in line with...

Prince Turki Al-Faisal: Iran can be a constructive player, ‘if it wants to’

RIYADH Prince Turki Al Faisal former Saudi intelligence chief and former ambassador to Washington...

SOUQ.com to conduct annual sale event

SOUQ com claimed as the largest retail and online marketplace platform in the region has...

UN honors Eram Group chief for innovative sanitation solutions

The United Nations in India NITI Aayog and XPRIZE marked United Nations Day 2016 by recognizing...

LG introduces new V20 smartphone

In a bid to make its strong comeback in the smartphone industry LG unveiled its V20 smartphone on...

National Grid signs MoUs with Japanese, Korean firms

The National Grid SA owned by SEC has signed a number of MoU and agreements with Japanese and...

Meed opens new branch at Riyadh airport

As part of its expansion strategy at Saudi airports and public transportation terminals and key...

Murray sweeps into semifinals of Tour Finals

LONDON Andy Murray swept into the semifinals of the ATP Tour Finals with a 6 4 6 2 victory over...

Ashwin puts India on top in 2nd Test

VISAKHAPATNAM India Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the bat and ball to put India on top in the...