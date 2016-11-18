  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-dieselgate revamp

Business & Economy

Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-dieselgate revamp

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Volkswagen Chairman Matthias Mueller and VW Works Council Chairman Bernd Osterloh attend the company’s press conference on Friday in Wolfsburg, northern Germany. (AFP)

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen has announced the biggest revamp in its history, cutting 30,000 jobs in a huge savings plan to help it recover from the dieselgate emissions cheating scandal.

The deal, agreed with labor representatives after months of tortuous negotiations, will lead to annual savings of 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) by 2020, VW brand chief Herbert Diess announced.
“Worldwide we will cut about 30,000 positions, including 23,000 positions in Germany,” he said, adding that these would be mostly through measures such as attrition and temp job losses and not through forced lay-offs.
“It’s a major step forward, and undoubtedly one of the biggest in the history of the company,” said Diess.
Jobs will also be lost in Brazil and Argentina, two markets where the brand is struggling.
“I am very sorry for those affected, but the situation of the brand at the moment gives us little room for maneuver,” Diess told a press conference at the group’s Wolfsburg headquarters in northern Germany.
The so-called “Future Pact” agreed with labor leaders will also see VW create 9,000 new positions in areas of new technology, as part of the group’s shift to electric vehicles in the wake of dieselgate.
“We are tackling the problems at the root, even if it’s painful. Many didn’t think we could do it,” Diess said.
“Today, we have shown that Volkswagen can and will change.”
The VW brand, which employs 215,000 people worldwide, had already been struggling with profitability, weighed down by high costs and low productivity.
But the group, which also owns brands including Audi and Skoda, was plunged into the biggest crisis in its history last year after it admitted to installing emissions cheating software in some 11 million diesel vehicles.
The so-called defeat devices could detect when a vehicle was undergoing regulatory tests and lowered emissions accordingly to make the cars seem less polluting than they were.
The crisis hurt sales and damaged the image of the proud German company, pushing it to its first loss in over two decades last year.
In response to the controversy and to burnish its environmental credentials, VW has revved up its focus on clean energy cars, announcing plans to develop and manufacture more than 30 new electric vehicles by 2025.
As part of the switch to future technologies, Diess said VW would invest some 3.5 billion euros in Germany over the next four years on projects focussed on automation, digitalization and e-mobility.
Analyst Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, an expert on the German auto industry, told n-tv television that VW was on the right track with its massive restructuring plan.
“It’s painful but it’s the right decision,” he said.
VW has set aside some 18 billion euros to cover the fallout of the scandal, but experts believe the final bill for the buy-backs, fixes and legal costs will be far higher.
Last month it agreed a $14.7 billion settlement with authorities in the US that includes compensation for nearly half a million owners of the affected cars.
But the group still faces a web of investigations and legal claims around the world.
The group’s shares were up 0.55 percent at 118.20 euros Friday, outperforming the overall market, which was down 0.09 percent.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

SOUQ.com to conduct annual sale event

SOUQ com claimed as the largest retail and online marketplace platform in the region has...

UN honors Eram Group chief for innovative sanitation solutions

The United Nations in India NITI Aayog and XPRIZE marked United Nations Day 2016 by recognizing...

LG introduces new V20 smartphone

In a bid to make its strong comeback in the smartphone industry LG unveiled its V20 smartphone on...

National Grid signs MoUs with Japanese, Korean firms

The National Grid SA owned by SEC has signed a number of MoU and agreements with Japanese and...

Meed opens new branch at Riyadh airport

As part of its expansion strategy at Saudi airports and public transportation terminals and key...

Russia ‘optimistic’ over OPEC oil output deal

DOHA Russia s energy minister said he was quite optimistic that the OPEC will reach an agreement...

Makkah-Madinah high-speed rail link to open in March 2018

MADRID A delayed high speed railway linking Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia will finally open...

Glencore seeks $550m to raise stakes in Kurdish oil game

LONDON Glencore is seeking to raise 550 million from investors via a debt issue guaranteed by oil...

Dollar heads for 7% fortnightly gain against yen

LONDON The dollar powered to its highest levels since 2003 against a basket of currencies on...

Global cement giant’s higher payout fails to cheer investors

ZURICH Building materials group LafargeHolcim lowered its profit target for the medium term on...

Asia Pacific leaders urged to defend free trade

LIMA Peru s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski opened a summit of Asia Pacific leaders Friday urging...

India’s currency reforms: Analysts predict chaos

NEW DELHI The sudden withdrawal of 86 percent of India s currency has left cash in short supply...

Autonomous cars: ‘New oil’ or ‘big brother’?

LOS ANGELES Just like credit cards smartphones or search engines autonomous cars will carry a...

Ford tells Trump: ‘No Lincoln SUV production going to Mexico’

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump said Ford Motor Co Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr...

Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-Dieselgate revamp

FRANKFURT Germany Volkswagen on Friday said it will cut 30 000 jobs at its own brand unit under a...

Kingdom boosts September oil exports to 7.81 million bpd

BEIRUT Saudi Arabia s crude oil exports rose to 7 812 million barrels per day bpd in September as...

Around Arab News

Assad warplanes rain death on Aleppo hospitals

BEIRUT Doctors and nurses at a pediatric hospital in eastern Aleppo scrambled Friday to evacuate...

Hit the pedal to the metal — Rally Jeddah excites fans, ends on a high gear

JEDDAH For sports enthusiasts the two day Rally Jeddah was another high water mark in the history...

UN in talks with Riyadh on Yemen

GENEVA ADEN The UN said on Friday it was working with Saudi Arabia to try to bring Yemen s...

France to help Saudi Arabia develop tourism

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France are working in tandem on the development of tourism in the Kingdom...

Cyber safety center recommended to prevent child abuse

RIYADH JEDDAH The National Forum for Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children via Internet...

Five-year multiple-entry visa for Brazilian businessmen under discussion

RIYADH The Brazilian ambassador to the Kingdom Flavio Marega said in a wide ranging interview...

King Salman Youth Center and KACST to train entrepreneurs

RIYADH King Salman Youth Center KSYC and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST...

Flu vaccination campaign extended for a fortnight

RIYADH The nationwide vaccination campaign against seasonal flu which was conducted in line with...

Prince Turki Al-Faisal: Iran can be a constructive player, ‘if it wants to’

RIYADH Prince Turki Al Faisal former Saudi intelligence chief and former ambassador to Washington...

SOUQ.com to conduct annual sale event

SOUQ com claimed as the largest retail and online marketplace platform in the region has...

UN honors Eram Group chief for innovative sanitation solutions

The United Nations in India NITI Aayog and XPRIZE marked United Nations Day 2016 by recognizing...

LG introduces new V20 smartphone

In a bid to make its strong comeback in the smartphone industry LG unveiled its V20 smartphone on...

National Grid signs MoUs with Japanese, Korean firms

The National Grid SA owned by SEC has signed a number of MoU and agreements with Japanese and...

Meed opens new branch at Riyadh airport

As part of its expansion strategy at Saudi airports and public transportation terminals and key...

Murray sweeps into semifinals of Tour Finals

LONDON Andy Murray swept into the semifinals of the ATP Tour Finals with a 6 4 6 2 victory over...

Ashwin puts India on top in 2nd Test

VISAKHAPATNAM India Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the bat and ball to put India on top in the...