Corporate News

SOUQ.com to conduct annual sale event

The four-day White Friday shopping festival is expected to sell more than 100K mobiles, more than 100K of health and beauty products, and 50K items within its new fashion apparel and shoes category.

SOUQ.com, claimed as the largest retail and online marketplace platform in the region, has announced the annual White Friday sale event across the GCC and Egypt from Nov. 23 to 27.
“Following the unprecedented sale of 600,000 items last year, all records are set to be broken during this year’s No. 1 regional shopping extravaganza as SOUQ.com confirms that it will launch 25K exclusive new deals and anticipates that sales for White Friday 2016 will reach a remarkable 1 million items sold.,” the company stated.
The four-day White Friday shopping festival is expected to sell more than 100K mobiles, more than 100K of health and beauty products, and 50K items within its new fashion apparel and shoes category. It will sell thousands of chocolates, detergents, toiletries and hair dryers for the first time with over 50 percent of the sales expected to be made up of non-electronics. Online shoppers can also look forward to the hourly gold deals in which super deals are launched in each category.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, CEO and cofounder, SOUQ.com, said: “After smashing all online shopping records during a momentous White Friday 2015, this year we have prepared for the largest ever online shopping festival with an anticipated 1 million items expected to be sold via our website and mobile app during the four-day extravaganza."
He added: "Ensuring that our customers continue to enjoy only the best of what e-commerce in the region has to offer, we will be extending the range of new and existing brands and partners across all categories with over 25K deals. We have put extra care and effort into customizing the type of deals we offer during this year’s sale as our customers expect to have access to all to newest products, latest technologies and hottest brands on offer.”

