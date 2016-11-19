  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Flu vaccination campaign extended for a fortnight

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

The ministry targets around 1.5 million people of all age groups and that the program targets seasonal influenza. (SPA)

RIYADH: The nationwide vaccination campaign against seasonal flu, which was conducted in line with WHO instructions, has been extended on public demand for another 14 days from Sunday.
The Kingdom-wide Ministry of Health mobile vaccination campaign against seasonal flu was to end on Friday after an intensive two-week campaign.
People of all age groups, including health officials, pregnant women, patients suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, renal problems, heart and thoracic diseases, underwent vaccination in a campaign launched in cooperation with the Careem taxi service, which ensured that people who call on their smartphones get the service at their doorstep.
More than 150 vehicles were deployed with medics and paramedics to conduct the vaccination.
According to a ministry official, during the extension period the service will be available between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. in all parts of the Kingdom where Careem taxis are in operation.
The official told Arab News on Friday that the ministry targets around 1.5 million people of all age groups and that the program targets seasonal influenza, which erupts during the cold season.
At the same time, he said, such flu interacts with other viruses, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, or MERS, so “timely flu shots could help prevent influenza as well as the serious consequences of fever.”
He said the ministry focuses its vaccination campaign on vulnerable categories of people that include pregnant women, people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiac, renal and hypertension patients, and children from six months to five years of age.
Influenza is a serious viral infection that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death.
Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently. Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and spread it to others.
Over a period of 31 seasons, between 1976 and 2007, estimates of flu-associated deaths in the United States range from a low of about 3,000 to a high of about 49,000 people.
During a regular flu season, about 90 percent of deaths occur in people 65 years and older. Studies of the World Health Organization have indicated that taking the vaccine proved to be very useful as a preventive measure.
Seasonal influenza causes severe illness and, at times, life-threatening complications. Moreover, seasonal influenza annually affects 600 million individuals and kills up to 500,000.
Hence as mentioned by the European Health Council, seasonal influenza takes more lives annually than road accidents do. The incubation period of influenza ranges from 1 to 4 days. The symptoms normally start to appear from the second day of infection.
Influenza illness is characterized by sudden fever, sore throat, headache, myalgia, chills and extreme fatigue. Some of these symptoms can distinguish influenza from common cold.

