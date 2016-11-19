King Salman Youth Center and KACST to train entrepreneurs

RIYADH: King Salman Youth Center (KSYC) and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) have signed an agreement to carry out a training project for entrepreneurs.

The accord was signed by King Salman Youth Center Executive Director Hani Al-Muqbel and KACST Badir Program for Technology Incubators CEO Nawaf Al-Sahaf, in the presence of KACST President Prince Turki Al-Saud.

Al-Sahaf said the initiative is designed to support young Saudis by empowering them and helping them succeed through attending workshops that develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Under the program, he said, the two parties will work together to tailor a program targeting young people, training them to become entrepreneurs.

The training project will be carried out in collaboration with renowned specialists in the field, making use of technology to promote business and innovation.

The project is a continuation of the cooperation the two sides are already engaged in to develop the efficiency of young entrepreneurs and help them formulate executive action plans to enable them to engage in commercial projects.

According to Al-Muqbil, “KSYC is concerned with supporting and empowering the youth in our society, and encouraging their entrepreneurial spirit.”

“We aim to participate in developing a creative and determined generation by supporting youth initiatives, adopting their ideas, promoting their spirit of participation and urging them to work hard,” he added.

KSYC is a well-established nongovernmental organization that aims to provide a number of well-targeted thematic data and indicators in specific areas in order to achieve the Kingdom’s progress and make full use of the youth potential.

The project boosts the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to fully realize the potential of Saudi youth by promoting their active participation in the development process.

Such enabling environment is stipulated in Vision 2030. Youth empowerment and active participation is the catalyst for the success of the vision.

Vision 2030 also envisages creating partnerships between public and private sectors, for them to work together toward empowering the society to achieve development.

All initiatives in this direction will contribute to the ongoing government efforts to adapt, implement, monitor and evaluate the implementation and rate of success of the Saudi development goals.