  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman Youth Center and KACST to train entrepreneurs

Saudi Arabia

King Salman Youth Center and KACST to train entrepreneurs

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

King Salman Youth Center Executive Director Hani Al-Muqbel (left) and Nawaf Al-Sahaf, CEO of Badir Program for Technology Incubators of the KACST (second from right) shake hands following the signing of the agreement in the presence of KACST President Prince Turki Al-Saud in Riyadh on Tuesday.

RIYADH: King Salman Youth Center (KSYC) and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) have signed an agreement to carry out a training project for entrepreneurs.
The accord was signed by King Salman Youth Center Executive Director Hani Al-Muqbel and KACST Badir Program for Technology Incubators CEO Nawaf Al-Sahaf, in the presence of KACST President Prince Turki Al-Saud.
Al-Sahaf said the initiative is designed to support young Saudis by empowering them and helping them succeed through attending workshops that develop their entrepreneurial skills.
Under the program, he said, the two parties will work together to tailor a program targeting young people, training them to become entrepreneurs.
The training project will be carried out in collaboration with renowned specialists in the field, making use of technology to promote business and innovation.
The project is a continuation of the cooperation the two sides are already engaged in to develop the efficiency of young entrepreneurs and help them formulate executive action plans to enable them to engage in commercial projects.
According to Al-Muqbil, “KSYC is concerned with supporting and empowering the youth in our society, and encouraging their entrepreneurial spirit.”
“We aim to participate in developing a creative and determined generation by supporting youth initiatives, adopting their ideas, promoting their spirit of participation and urging them to work hard,” he added.
KSYC is a well-established nongovernmental organization that aims to provide a number of well-targeted thematic data and indicators in specific areas in order to achieve the Kingdom’s progress and make full use of the youth potential.
The project boosts the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to fully realize the potential of Saudi youth by promoting their active participation in the development process.
Such enabling environment is stipulated in Vision 2030. Youth empowerment and active participation is the catalyst for the success of the vision.
Vision 2030 also envisages creating partnerships between public and private sectors, for them to work together toward empowering the society to achieve development.
All initiatives in this direction will contribute to the ongoing government efforts to adapt, implement, monitor and evaluate the implementation and rate of success of the Saudi development goals.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Hit the pedal to the metal — Rally Jeddah excites fans, ends on a high gear

JEDDAH For sports enthusiasts the two day Rally Jeddah was another high water mark in the history...

France to help Saudi Arabia develop tourism

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France are working in tandem on the development of tourism in the Kingdom...

Cyber safety center recommended to prevent child abuse

RIYADH JEDDAH The National Forum for Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children via Internet...

Five-year multiple-entry visa for Brazilian businessmen under discussion

RIYADH The Brazilian ambassador to the Kingdom Flavio Marega said in a wide ranging interview...

Flu vaccination campaign extended for a fortnight

RIYADH The nationwide vaccination campaign against seasonal flu which was conducted in line with...

Prince Turki Al-Faisal: Iran can be a constructive player, ‘if it wants to’

RIYADH Prince Turki Al Faisal former Saudi intelligence chief and former ambassador to Washington...

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...

KSA, Italy to revive security pact

RIYADH A long dormant security pact between the Kingdom and Italy lying on the back burner since...

Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization WHO and the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC...

Grand mufti backs conscription

RIYADH Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Asheikh supports the idea of...

Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day...

Muslim world condemns Houthis over attempted Makkah attack

MAKKAH A top Saudi official said the Kingdom will take all available measures to protect the Two...

OIC elects new secretary-general

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s former Social Affairs Minister Yousef Ahmed Al Othaimeen was elected on...

MiSK speakers back youth empowerment drive

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum received valuable support as global leaders from the fields of...

KACST to work with Europe in research and innovation

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST is dedicated to creating a...

Around Arab News

Assad warplanes rain death on Aleppo hospitals

BEIRUT Doctors and nurses at a pediatric hospital in eastern Aleppo scrambled Friday to evacuate...

Hit the pedal to the metal — Rally Jeddah excites fans, ends on a high gear

JEDDAH For sports enthusiasts the two day Rally Jeddah was another high water mark in the history...

UN in talks with Riyadh on Yemen

GENEVA ADEN The UN said on Friday it was working with Saudi Arabia to try to bring Yemen s...

France to help Saudi Arabia develop tourism

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France are working in tandem on the development of tourism in the Kingdom...

Cyber safety center recommended to prevent child abuse

RIYADH JEDDAH The National Forum for Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children via Internet...

Five-year multiple-entry visa for Brazilian businessmen under discussion

RIYADH The Brazilian ambassador to the Kingdom Flavio Marega said in a wide ranging interview...

King Salman Youth Center and KACST to train entrepreneurs

RIYADH King Salman Youth Center KSYC and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST...

Flu vaccination campaign extended for a fortnight

RIYADH The nationwide vaccination campaign against seasonal flu which was conducted in line with...

Prince Turki Al-Faisal: Iran can be a constructive player, ‘if it wants to’

RIYADH Prince Turki Al Faisal former Saudi intelligence chief and former ambassador to Washington...

SOUQ.com to conduct annual sale event

SOUQ com claimed as the largest retail and online marketplace platform in the region has...

UN honors Eram Group chief for innovative sanitation solutions

The United Nations in India NITI Aayog and XPRIZE marked United Nations Day 2016 by recognizing...

LG introduces new V20 smartphone

In a bid to make its strong comeback in the smartphone industry LG unveiled its V20 smartphone on...

National Grid signs MoUs with Japanese, Korean firms

The National Grid SA owned by SEC has signed a number of MoU and agreements with Japanese and...

Meed opens new branch at Riyadh airport

As part of its expansion strategy at Saudi airports and public transportation terminals and key...

Murray sweeps into semifinals of Tour Finals

LONDON Andy Murray swept into the semifinals of the ATP Tour Finals with a 6 4 6 2 victory over...

Ashwin puts India on top in 2nd Test

VISAKHAPATNAM India Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the bat and ball to put India on top in the...