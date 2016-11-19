  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition declares 48-hour cease-fire in Yemen

Middle-East

Arab coalition declares 48-hour cease-fire in Yemen

ARAB NEWS |

A tank used by pro-government tribal fighters is seen on a street in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen, on November 15, 2016. (REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub)

RIYADH: Saudi-led Coalition forces supporting Yemen’s legitimate government against Iran-backed rebels will begin observing a 48-hour cease-fire today, the coalition command announced.
 
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the coalition said cease-fire will “begin at 12 noon in Yemen’s timing (0900 GMT) on Saturday for a period of 48 hours.”
 
It said the truce would “expand automatically” if the Houthi militias and their allies “abide by the deal and allow humanitarian aid to areas under siege, particularly the city of Taiz.”
 
The announcement followed a request for a cease-fire by Yemen’s Riyadh-based President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, the statement said.
 
“Coalition forces will abide by the cease-fire,” it said, but warned that should the rebels or troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh make any military moves in the area the coalition would respond.
 
The naval and air “blockade” will also remain in place and surveillance jets will continue to fly over Yemen, it added.
 
The coalition has been militarily supporting forces loyal to Hadi’s government since March 2015.
 
There was no word yet from the rebels on whether they would abide by the new truce.
 
US Secretary of State John Kerry had announced a cease-fire that was to have taken effect on Thursday, but there was intense fighting Friday, eliminating hopes of warring parties abiding by that truce.
 
The US chief diplomat had said after meeting with Houthi negotiators in Oman that they were ready to observe the cease-fire plan, but Hadi’s government said it was not aware of any new peace initiative.
 
Since Thursday, more than 50 people have been killed in clashes between the rebels and loyalists on the outskirts of the third biggest city Taiz, medical and military sources said.
 
Six attempts to clinch a cease-fire in Yemen have foundered, including a three-day October truce that fell apart as soon as it went into force.
 
It was designed to allow aid deliveries to millions of homeless and hungry Yemenis.
The United Nations says more than 7,000 people have been killed and nearly 37,000 wounded in Yemen since the Arab coalition began its military campaign last year.
 
Missile hits Asir
 
Meanwhile, a Saudi soldier on the kingdom’s border with Yemen was killed when a missile launched from Yemen hit a border post on Thursday, the Ministry of Interior said.
 
In a statement, the ministry identified the slain border guard as Mohammed Jaafari, assigned to a border post in Asir region.
 
More than 100 soldiers and civilians have been killed on the Saudi side of the border with Yemen either in rebel rocket fire or armed clashes, since March 2015. (With AFP)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraqi troops face stiff resistance in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi troops faced stiff resistance Saturday from Daesh militants as they pushed...

Assad warplanes rain death on Aleppo hospitals

BEIRUT Doctors and nurses at a pediatric hospital in eastern Aleppo scrambled Friday to evacuate...

UN in talks with Riyadh on Yemen

GENEVA ADEN The UN said on Friday it was working with Saudi Arabia to try to bring Yemen s...

Assad regime steps up fierce Aleppo assaults

BEIRUT ALEPPO Intensive bombings pummeled Syria s rebel held eastern neighborhoods of the city of...

Over 20 reports of Syria chemical attacks under probe

THE HAGUE The global watchdog tasked with destroying chemical weapons is probing more than 20...

Iraqi troops expand foothold in Mosul as ISIS pledges more attacks

MOSUL US backed Iraqi troops expanded their foothold on the eastern side of ISIS stronghold of...

Sweden deeply concerned over Israel’s settlement bill

COPENHAGEN JERUSALEM Sweden s Foreign Ministry says the country is deeply concerned about a...

UN says Aleppo faces 'bleak moment,' all aid convoys blocked

GENEVA Switzerland Around 250 000 civilians in Syria s besieged eastern Aleppo have run out of...

Watchdog probing over 20 reports of alleged Syria chemical attacks

THE HAGUE The global watchdog tasked with destroying chemical weapons is probing more than 20...

Palestinians protest against ‘quiet mosques’ bill

JERUSALEM Hundreds of Muslims in Israel and the Gaza Strip demonstrated on Friday against a bill...

Assad airstrikes destroy another hospital, kill family of 7 in Aleppo

BEIRUT Intensive bombings pummeled Syria s rebel held eastern neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo...

Turkish NATO officers ask for asylum: alliance chief

BRUSSELS Belgium A number of Turkish officers posted to NATO have asked for asylum in the member...

Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation

LONDON BERLIN An investigation is under way after one set of landing gear on an Emirates Airbus...

HRW: Daesh killed 300 former policemen

BAGHDAD Daesh militants probably killed more than 300 Iraqi former police three weeks ago and...

El-Sisi pardons 82 jailed ‘youths’

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday pardoned 82 youths including a...

Suicide attack kills 16 at Iraq wedding; poor weather stalls Mosul offensive

RAMADI Iraq A suicide bomber detonated an explosives laden vehicle at a wedding gathering in a...

Around Arab News

Russia seeks explanation from Swiss over incident with govt plane

MOSCOW Moscow has sought an explanation from the Swiss government after Swiss fighter jets flew...

Trump’s plans violate human rights law: Amal Clooney

LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney the British Lebanese lawyer activist and wife of Hollywood star George...

Myanmar man accused of self-immolation in Australian bank

CANBERRA Australia A 21 year old man accused of injuring 26 bystanders when he set himself on...

South Koreans protest again to demand Park’s ouster

SEOUL South Korea For the fourth straight Saturday masses of South Koreans filled major avenues...

Mahathir leads massive rally against Malaysia’s prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Tens of thousands of yellow shirt protesters rallied Saturday in Kuala...

Iraqi troops face stiff resistance in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi troops faced stiff resistance Saturday from Daesh militants as they pushed...

Security officer gunned down in Dammam

JEDDAH A security officer was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant in Dammam early...

Arab coalition declares 48-hour cease-fire in Yemen

RIYADH Saudi led Coalition forces supporting Yemen s legitimate government against Iran backed...

Assad warplanes rain death on Aleppo hospitals

BEIRUT Doctors and nurses at a pediatric hospital in eastern Aleppo scrambled Friday to evacuate...

Hit the pedal to the metal — Rally Jeddah excites fans, ends on a high gear

JEDDAH For sports enthusiasts the two day Rally Jeddah was another high water mark in the history...

UN in talks with Riyadh on Yemen

GENEVA ADEN The UN said on Friday it was working with Saudi Arabia to try to bring Yemen s...

France to help Saudi Arabia develop tourism

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France are working in tandem on the development of tourism in the Kingdom...

Cyber safety center recommended to prevent child abuse

RIYADH JEDDAH The National Forum for Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children via Internet...

Five-year multiple-entry visa for Brazilian businessmen under discussion

RIYADH The Brazilian ambassador to the Kingdom Flavio Marega said in a wide ranging interview...

King Salman Youth Center and KACST to train entrepreneurs

RIYADH King Salman Youth Center KSYC and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST...

Flu vaccination campaign extended for a fortnight

RIYADH The nationwide vaccination campaign against seasonal flu which was conducted in line with...