Security officer gunned down in Dammam

JEDDAH: A security officer was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant in Dammam early Saturday, the Ministry of Interior said.

The soldier was getting out of his car in a neighborhood in the city's northwest when he came under "gunfire from an unknown source," the ministry said in a statement.

Police are investigating the case, said the statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The attack is the second in barely a month in the eastern city of Dammam. On Oct. 25, two Saudi security personnel were shot dead also from an "unknown source" as they were retiring home from work.

On Sept. 17, two security officers were also killed in "heavy gunfire" while on patrol in Dammam’s Al-Khadariya district.

Police have yet to announce the arrest of suspects in the two previous cases.