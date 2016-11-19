  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • South Koreans protest again to demand Park’s ouster

World

South Koreans protest again to demand Park’s ouster

KIM TONG-HYUNG | AP |

People stand behind barricades on a road leading to the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday during a protest calling President Park Geun-hye to step down. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

SEOUL, South Korea: For the fourth straight Saturday, masses of South Koreans filled major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park Geun-hye, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.
Police said about 30,000 people turned out in the rally in streets near City Hall and a boulevard fronting an old palace gate, where hundreds of thousands a week before marched in what may have been the country’s largest demonstration since it shook off dictatorship three decades ago.
It was the latest in a wave of demonstrations calling for the ouster of Park, who critics accuse of undermining the country’s democracy by allegedly allowing a secretive confidante to manipulate power from the shadows and amass an illicit fortune.
Park’s supporters held smaller counter protests in nearby streets on Saturday.
Prosecutors plan to formally charge Park’s friend, Choi Soon-sil, by Sunday, and also are seeking to question Park in the next few days.
Choi, the daughter of a late cult leader who emerged as Park’s mentor in the 1970s, has been suspected of interfering with state affairs despite having no government job, and, with the help of presidential aides, bullying companies into donating tens of millions of dollars into foundations she controlled.
Prosecutors also are seeking to indict two of Park’s former aides who allegedly conspired with Choi. Other key suspects include a music video director who supposedly used her ties with Choi to win lucrative government culture projects, and a former vice sports minister suspected of providing business favors and financial support to sports organizations controlled by Choi and her niece.
Emboldened by the huge protests in recent weeks, opposition parties have been stepping up pressure to force Park to quit.
On Thursday, they used their parliamentary majority to pass a law that would allow for a special prosecutor to investigate the scandal and potentially expose the president’s wrongdoings.
Opposition parties have yet to seriously push for Park’s impeachment over fears of triggering a backlash from conservative voters and negatively impacting next year’s presidential election.
However, there is a growing voice within the opposition that an impeachment attempt is inevitable because it’s unlikely Park will resign and give up her immunity from prosecution.
Park’s term lasts until Feb. 24, 2018. If she steps down before the presidential vote on Dec. 20, 2017, an election must be held within 60 days.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Kin gather at Philippine dictator Marcos’ tomb amid protests

MANILA Philippines Family members and followers of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos gathered...

UN climate talks end with pleas for Trump to join fight

MARRAKECH Morocco The first UN climate conference after the landmark Paris Agreement closed...

Trump quickly settles lawsuits after a long fight

SAN DIEGO For more than 6 years Donald Trump fought hard against a civil lawsuit in which former...

Russia seeks explanation from Swiss over incident with govt plane

MOSCOW Moscow has sought an explanation from the Swiss government after Swiss fighter jets flew...

Myanmar man accused of self-immolation in Australian bank

CANBERRA Australia A 21 year old man accused of injuring 26 bystanders when he set himself on...

Mahathir leads massive rally against Malaysia’s prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Tens of thousands of yellow shirt protesters rallied Saturday in Kuala...

Democratic states vow to fight Trump in court

WASHINGTON Democratic attorneys general in at least five US states have vowed to fight President...

Swiss set to call EU’s bluff on immigration curbs

ZURICH Switzerland is poised to test one of the European Union s main policies and unilaterally...

Climate-threatened nations aim for 100% renewable energy

MARRAKESH Morocco A group of the countries most at risk from climate change said they would...

Venezuela rejoins global group against ‘blood diamonds’

CARACAS Venezuela has rejoined an international pact to curtail the smuggling of conflict...

Merkel expected to announce bid for 4th term on Sunday

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel s conservative party on Friday announced a surprise...

Mozambique probes tanker explosion that killed 56

MAPUTO Authorities in Mozambique were on Friday investigating whether locals were taking petrol...

US concerned over Russia blocking access to LinkedIn

MOSCOW The US government said on Friday it was deeply concerned over Russia s decision to block...

Scotland allowed to intervene in Brexit court case

LONDON The Scottish and Welsh governments will be allowed to intervene in the upcoming Supreme...

Myanmar’s training for non-Muslim police stokes fear in Rakhine

SITTWE Myanmar Ever since deadly attacks by alleged Muslim militants in Myanmar s troubled...

Italian politician under fire for saying anti-mafia MP should be killed

ROME The governor of a southern Italian region has come under fire for saying the head of...

Around Arab News

Kin gather at Philippine dictator Marcos’ tomb amid protests

MANILA Philippines Family members and followers of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos gathered...

UN climate talks end with pleas for Trump to join fight

MARRAKECH Morocco The first UN climate conference after the landmark Paris Agreement closed...

US warns Syria, Russia on ‘heinous’ bombings in Aleppo

LIMA Peru US National Security Adviser Susan Rice condemned heinous bombings of hospitals in...

El-Sisi says don’t ‘jump to conclusions’ on Trump

CAIRO Egypt s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has praised US President elect Donald J Trump saying...

Egyptian journalist union head sentenced to 2 years in jail

CAIRO An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced the head of the journalists union and two members...

Trump quickly settles lawsuits after a long fight

SAN DIEGO For more than 6 years Donald Trump fought hard against a civil lawsuit in which former...

Collapsed Jeddah bridge closes stretch of busy Madinah Road

JEDDAH A pedestrian bridge along Jeddah s busy Madinah Road collapsed on Saturday after it was...

OPEC production cut ‘imperative’, says Saudi energy minister

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia s energy minister said it was imperative that members of the Organization of...

Russia seeks explanation from Swiss over incident with govt plane

MOSCOW Moscow has sought an explanation from the Swiss government after Swiss fighter jets flew...

Trump’s plans violate human rights law: Amal Clooney

LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney the British Lebanese lawyer activist and wife of Hollywood star George...

Myanmar man accused of self-immolation in Australian bank

CANBERRA Australia A 21 year old man accused of injuring 26 bystanders when he set himself on...

South Koreans protest again to demand Park’s ouster

SEOUL South Korea For the fourth straight Saturday masses of South Koreans filled major avenues...

Mahathir leads massive rally against Malaysia’s prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Tens of thousands of yellow shirt protesters rallied Saturday in Kuala...

Iraqi troops face stiff resistance in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi troops faced stiff resistance Saturday from Daesh militants as they pushed...

Security officer gunned down in Dammam

JEDDAH A security officer was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant in Dammam early...

Arab coalition declares 48-hour cease-fire in Yemen

RIYADH Saudi led Coalition forces supporting Yemen s legitimate government against Iran backed...