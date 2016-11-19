Russia seeks explanation from Swiss over incident with govt plane

MOSCOW: Moscow has sought an explanation from the Swiss government after Swiss fighter jets flew close to a Russian government airliner en route to Peru for the APEC summit.

Three Swiss F/A 18 jets on Friday came close to the airplane carrying Russian APEC delegation members and journalists and escorted it while in Swiss air space, according to a Reuters reporter aboard the Russian airliner.

“(We) have expressed surprise and asked for explanations from Switzerland over the incident with the Russian government plane in the sky of the Confederation,” Russia’s embassy in Switzerland wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Switzerland said Swiss fighter jets were merely making routine checks.

The Swiss Defense Ministry said two of its F/A-18s had flown alongside the Russian plane for seven minutes over Swiss territory.

It said such checks were conducted around 400 times a year to double-check the identity of planes belonging to foreign governments.

“It’s like police patrols in the street checking a car to make sure it wasn’t stolen,” a spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) on a different aircraft.