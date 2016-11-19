  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Dubuisson dazzles with magical 64 in Dubai

Sports

Dubuisson dazzles with magical 64 in Dubai

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Victor Dubuisson of France lines up his putt during the third day of the DP World Tour Championship Saturday in Dubai. (AFP)

DUBAI: Victor Dubuisson showed why he is considered one of the finest young talents in golf, the Frenchman conjuring up a magical eight-under par 64 to go one shot clear in the DP World Tour Championship on Saturday.
Dubuisson’s third round featured an eagle and seven birdies on a day when play was delayed 50 minutes because of fog.
It has been a difficult year for the 26-year-old, who slumped out of the top-100 in the world rankings before rediscovering his form last week in the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa, where he finished tied third.
Dubuisson, with a 13-under par total of 203, goes into the final round chased by English duo Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, and Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts.
Fitzpatrick and Colsaerts shot 66 each and Hatton 67 to reach 12-under par.
In the other battle that is going on concurrently with the season-ending championship — for the Race to Dubai honors — Sweden’s Henrik Stenson fought back with five birdies in his last seven holes after being three-over on the 12th tee.
Stenson’s 70 took him to five-under par for the tournament, just two shots behind the third-ranked Alex Noren (69), but his closest challenger, England’s Danny Willett, slipped to tied 51st after a disappointing round of 76.
The fourth player in the fray, defending champion Rory McIlroy, shot a frustrating four-under par 68, which included a disappointing closing bogey when he pulled his four-iron second shot from 207 yards into the water guarding the par-5 18th hole.
Stenson, who needs to finish inside the top-eight if Noren finishes second on his own, said: “It was all going backwards at one stage, and I got angry when my chip on the 14th hole did not finish close.
“Sometimes, it is good to get angry because I started scoring and making my putts from then.”
A disappointed McIlroy shrugged: “I think I turned a 62 into a 68 somehow. It was one of those days. I hit a lot of good shots and didn’t really hole many putts.”
On a golf course where he has already finished second and third Dubuisson was hopeful of winning a third Final Series event, having already won the Turkish Airlines Open twice.
“It’s just a course I like. It’s long. You have to carry the ball long. It’s target golf after that. But the long game is very important, and then the putting. I just like the way it sets up,” said the Frenchman.
“I like playing in big tournaments. It helps me focus better.”
Colsaerts was happy to get into contention with two eagles in his round, but rued the mistakes he made with four bogeys.
After sinking a 20-feet eagle putt on the 18th, the big-hitting Belgian said: “A grandstand finish on the last is always nice, but it’s the same scenario again: I go from shooting myself in the foot with a couple of three-putts, missing short ones again, and then I play a game that’s probably nine out of ten, all the parts of the game.”
Fitzpatrick’s round contained an eagle on the seventh hole and he was six-under par after just eight holes before he made a bogey on the ninth and a double on the 13th.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Windross wins at Riyad Bank-3rd Annual Nofa Golf Tournament

RIYADH Clark Windross has been around long enough to be considered as among the elder statesmen...

Lydia Ko shoots 10-under 62, leads LPGA Tour finale

NAPLES Florida Lydia Ko shot a tournament record 10 under 62 on Friday to take a three stroke...

Murray survives Raonic scare to reach final

LONDON Andy Murray remains on course for a dramatic showdown with Novak Djokovic as the world No...

Arsenal frustrates Mourinho, Toure back with a bang

LONDON Jose Mourinho was left frustrated as Arsenal rescued a late 1 1 draw at Manchester United...

Leonardo brace gives Jeonbuk the edge

JEONJU South Korea Brazilian forward Leonardo hit a blistering second half double as Jeonbuk...

Zimbabwe salvages tie in thriller with Windies

BULAWAYO Zimbabwe Shai Hope hit his maiden one day international century but the West Indies...

Kohli's half-century helps India tighten grip on 2nd Test

VISAKAHAPATNAM India Skipper Virat Kohli struck a dominant half century Saturday to help India...

New Zealand in charge as Wagner, Boult shatter Pakistan

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand Neil Wagner and Trent Boult left Pakistan s second innings in tatters...

Ogilvy hits lead to set up showdown with Spieth

SYDNEY Former US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy fired an eight under par 64 to move into the outright...

Irving, James star as Cavaliers drub Pistons 104-81

CLEVELAND Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and LeBron James returning to the lineup after sitting...

McNichols powers Boise State past UNLV 42-25

BOISE Idaho Jeremy McNichols ran for 206 yards and a career high four touchdown to help No 22...

Fakieh Group, ICHTHUS, JDC Legend champs in SEIKO Watch-JBL tilt

JEDDAH Fakieh Group of playing coach Ruel Bristol defeated New Cabalen Restaurant R Printing 78...

Beagle’s rebound goal lifts Caps to victory over Red Wings

WASHINGTON Jay Beagle scored with 5 11 left in the third period to give the injury ravaged...

Murray sweeps into semifinals of Tour Finals

LONDON Andy Murray swept into the semifinals of the ATP Tour Finals with a 6 4 6 2 victory over...

Ashwin puts India on top in 2nd Test

VISAKHAPATNAM India Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the bat and ball to put India on top in the...

Qatar’s Adel Hussein Abdulla roars to victory in Rally Jeddah

JEDDAH Qatar s Adel Hussein Abdulla took advantage of his experience in this year s FIA World Cup...

Around Arab News

Windross wins at Riyad Bank-3rd Annual Nofa Golf Tournament

RIYADH Clark Windross has been around long enough to be considered as among the elder statesmen...

Dubuisson dazzles with magical 64 in Dubai

DUBAI Victor Dubuisson showed why he is considered one of the finest young talents in golf the...

Lydia Ko shoots 10-under 62, leads LPGA Tour finale

NAPLES Florida Lydia Ko shot a tournament record 10 under 62 on Friday to take a three stroke...

Murray survives Raonic scare to reach final

LONDON Andy Murray remains on course for a dramatic showdown with Novak Djokovic as the world No...

Arsenal frustrates Mourinho, Toure back with a bang

LONDON Jose Mourinho was left frustrated as Arsenal rescued a late 1 1 draw at Manchester United...

Leonardo brace gives Jeonbuk the edge

JEONJU South Korea Brazilian forward Leonardo hit a blistering second half double as Jeonbuk...

Zimbabwe salvages tie in thriller with Windies

BULAWAYO Zimbabwe Shai Hope hit his maiden one day international century but the West Indies...

Moody’s: Decline in Saudi Interbank Offered Rate is credit positive

JEDDAH The funding costs of Saudi banks are likely to fall further according to Moody s Investors...

Wells Fargo faces tighter controls as US regulator reverses course

WASHINGTON A leading US bank regulator has reversed course and positioned the agency to claw back...

Low debt levels ‘indicate Saudi Arabia’s large untapped bond capacity’

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s entry into international bond markets is likely to pave the way for the...

Iran optimistic about OPEC talks

DUBAI Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh expressed optimism on Saturday about an upcoming OPEC...

Morocco signs deal with Ethiopia on mega fertilizer plant

ADDIS ABABA Morocco has signed an agreement with Ethiopia to build a giant fertilizer unit aimed...

Obama faces tough questions on final foreign visit

LIMA Barack Obama began the final foreign visit of his eight year presidency Saturday in Peru...

Trump national security picks under scrutiny

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump met Saturday with Mitt Romney one of his most vocal...

15 missing in Indonesia boat accident

JAKARTA At least 15 people are missing after a speedboat collided with a Vietnamese cargo vessel...

3 Pakistani children killed in Indian firing

MUZAFFARABAD Three children were killed and three others injured Saturday when mortar shells...