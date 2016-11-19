  • Search form

Sports

Windross wins at Riyad Bank-3rd Annual Nofa Golf Tournament

CHITO P. MANUEL |

Best Gross champion Clark Windross with the trophy.

RIYADH: Clark Windross has been around long enough to be considered as among the elder statesmen in the golfing community. But hey, the Big Brit has got game still as he won the Best Gross title on Friday in the 3rd Annual Nofa Golf Tournament 2016 in association with Riyad Bank at Nofa Golf Resort on the outskirts of Riyadh.
Rolling back the years, Windross conjured a 3-over 76 on the safari-themed layout to beat two playing partners Filipino ace Resty Sibug and the former American jungolfer Nikhil Lakhanpal.
Windross holed a monster putt, a 39-footer, for birdie on the par-5 No. 13 in what proved the turning point in the battle for the Best Gross honors as Lakhanpal and Sibug missed opportunities in the closing holes.
Just one over after the 15, Lakhanpal threw away his chance at victory when he dropped shots with bogeys on Nos. 16, 17 and 18. Sibug had his share of troubles when he took a triple bogey seven on No. 8 for a 40 going out.
He recovered and only had one bogey in an otherwise clean back nine. Sibug could have forged a tie with Windross but failed to convert a birdie chance on 17 when his short curling putt from 2 ½ feet lipped out.
Lakhanpal and Sibug both finished on 77, and with handicaps of 6 and 5 had to settle for second and third positions on 71 and 72 behind Division-A (0-15 handicap) winner Russel Hargrove who matched Lakhanpal’s 71 but won on countback. Hargrove with a 7 handicap shot a gross score of 78.
Samit Fostock 73 (82-9) and Kevin Hanlon 73 (88-15) rounded out the first five winners in Division-A.
Saudi golfer Abdulaziz Al Helaissi played superb golf for the second straight week and was handsomely rewarded when he claimed the Best Net crown on sparkling 8-under 65 from gross score of 90 and handicap of 25. Last week at Dirab Golf & Country Club, Al Helaissi also won Best Net honors in the 11th Annual SABB Open Stroke Play Golf Tournament 2016.
John Dougan was the Division-B (16-18) champion on 69 (92-23). The next three places were decided on countback with Sunday Olweny in second position, Alan Malawanda third and David Meek fourth.
All three players tied on 72. Ian McDonald took the fifth spot on 73 (89-16).
Naved Irshad won the skill prize for longest drive, while McDonald and Doughan took home the closest to the pin plums on Nos. 6 and 12 respectively.
Eamonn Hanlon, general manager, Nofa Resorts, presented the appreciation plaques for sponsors and prizes of golf merchandise to the winners during the awards ceremony.
Present during the prize-giving were Ahsan Kamal , senior vice president of Riyad Bank ; Hillary Allison, vice president of Wallan Trading Company; Faisal Sami, head of marketing of Hyundai Wallan Company and Michael Slater, CEO of Northern Trust Saudi Arabia.
Hanlon thanked the tournament sponsors and Nofa staff for their contribution in making Nofa’s 3rd Annual tournament a success.
This is the second consecutive year Riyad Bank agreed to be the tournament title sponsor. Hyundai Wallan Company is gold sponsor while Northern Trust and Almarai are silver sponsors.

