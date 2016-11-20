  • Search form

  Nahdi seeks to deploy innovative concept at all outlets in Saudi Arabia

Corporate News

Nahdi seeks to deploy innovative concept at all outlets in Saudi Arabia

Nahdi is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading retail pharmacy chains.

Nahdi, Saudi Arabia’s leading retail pharmacy chain, began its transition to future. The first step in this translation can be seen at Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall, which hosts Nahdi's future pharmacy, a concept where advanced technologies, luxury supplies, and excellent lighting are integrated to create serenity for customers. Nahdi announced that it plans to introduce the concept in all its outlets in the Kingdom.
The Nahdi pharmacy at the mall won the best retailer design award from the International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) and Middle East Council of Shopping Centres (MECSC). These awards recognize achievements and excellence in retail, marketing, net operational income, and design and development of shopping centers.
Commenting on the new approach, Nahdi CEO Yasser Joharji, said: “We are proud of winning this award. This achievement will motivate us to accelerate transition to future, which is what we actually seek in order to meet customer needs based on a modern concept that makes use of up-to-date technologies. Today, we are not only present on main roads, but also at malls and shopping centers that attract many families. We want to make these families happy by introducing new methods that facilitate and enrich their shopping experience.”
Joharji added: “What makes this pharmacy unique is the interactive technology through schematic diagram, which is the most advanced and first of a kind in the Middle East. We have worked with a German company to create a very easy user interface. Customers can browse products, find information, play video files, learn, and buy their favorite items.”
The new pharmacy at the Red Sea Mall was built to create an integrated internal tour experience appealing to all senses, whether in terms of the general design, technology, material, or shelves.

