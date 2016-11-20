Dow workshop addresses Saudi urban infrastructural challenges

More than 60 senior representatives from the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia recently converged in a workshop in Riyadh, designed to share and showcase Dow’s innovative solutions in addressing Saudi urban infrastructural challenges and underscore Dow’s commitment and support to the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030.

Entitled “Supporting Vision 2030: Energy Efficiency and Advanced Local Manufacturing,” the workshop offered a forum for professional exchange of knowledge and skills related to Vision 2030, with a focus on energy efficiency and advanced local manufacturing.

Among other senior leaders who attended the workshop were Abdullah Al-Shehri, governor of Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA); Abdullah Al-Qahtani, deputy governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), Rashid Al-Zahrani, deputy governor of Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), Naif Alabbadi, director general of Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, and Areej Al-Khalaf, dean of Scientific Research, Princess Nourah University.

In his opening remarks, Dow Saudi Arabia President Chuck Swartz outlined Dow’s growth in Saudi Arabia and the company’s global sustainability journey which began in the 1990s. He said: “The passion, creativity and expertise of our people drives innovation at the intersection of the sciences — creating value for business, humanity and the environment. Dow people worldwide directly apply their passion and expertise to advance the well being of people and the planet, and maintain world leading operations performance in natural resource efficiency, environment, health and safety.”

“We do find a lot of common ground between Dow’s 2025 sustainability goals and Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in terms of achieving environmental sustainability, addressing urban infrastructural challenges, innovation in advanced technologies and entrepreneurship and equipping young men and women for the jobs of the future,” Swartz added.

At the workshop, Dow leaders and subject matter experts discussed sustainability and advanced local manufacturing, as well as various innovative technologies that address challenges in energy efficiency & conservation, indoor air quality (IAQ) and transportation & structure preservation.