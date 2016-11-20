Oman Air passengers to receive free upgrades

To celebrate Oman’s 46th National Day, Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, is offering 46 passengers free upgrades from Economy Class to Business Class, as well as access to the Business Class lounge at Muscat Airport.

The promotion ends on Sunday. Every 46th passenger from selected flights will receive the upgrade, which will be divided between 38 passengers traveling from Muscat and 8 traveling from Salalah. The lucky passengers will be able to experience Oman Air’s award winning Business Class and access to the Business Class lounge as the country celebrates National Day and the birthday of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al-Said.

The passengers will also receive a personal message of goodwill from Oman Air CEO, Paul Gregorowitsch who said: “As the national carrier we are incredibly proud of the Omani heritage and all it represents. We are delighted to be able to offer passengers an extra thank you for traveling with us, in recognition of Oman National Day and the birthday of our esteemed leader the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said Al-Said. We hope that passengers will enjoy experiencing our award winning business class service and lounges, which outshine many other airlines’ First Class product.”

Oman Air’s award winning Business Class offers spacious and luxurious interiors, combined with state of-the-art technology. The lie-flat Business Class Seat offers electrically controlled backrest, leg rest and seat depth. The experience is complemented by highly-trained flight attendants, offering the warm hospitality for which Oman Air is renowned.

The Business Class lounge at Muscat airport offers an exceptional standard of hospitality and comfort all within a uniquely modern, cool and elegant environment that reflects Omani culture and heritage.