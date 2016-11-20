  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

2,582 schoolbags handed out to Syrian students

ARAB NEWS |

The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees distributed schoolbags and stationery. (SPA)

RIYADH: The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees (SNC) recently distributed schoolbags and stationery to 2,582 Syrian students studying in Jordan’s capital Amman, and in Zarqa.
This comes within three consecutive stages of the Saudi campaign’s efforts out of the original 25 included in the educational program titled: “My Brother, with Science We Will Reconstruct It.”
During these stages, the campaign distributed, and continues to distribute schoolbags and stationery including pens and pencils, geometrical and technical tools, with different sizes to suit all age groups.
Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, SNC regional director, explained that seeking to provide relief assistance for Syrian refugees, wherever they are located and in all the areas of their presence, is one of the most important objectives of the campaign.
“The program, ‘My Brother with Science We Will Reconstruct it,’ is one of the most basic necessities of the campaign, which provides for the children of our Syrian brothers to secure a suitable educational environment,” said Al-Samhan.
The educational program is being implemented with the cooperation of the Jordanian Ministry of Education and the Jordanian Charity Organization for Arab and Islamic Relief, Development and Cooperation (JHCO) to achieve the best results for the children of Syrian refugees in Jordan.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Expatriates Medical Association (SEMA) said it will participate in a one-day conference called “Save a Life Initiative (SALI)” in Doha on Dec. 1. “SEMA members based in Saudi Arabia will participate in the conference which will discuss a number of topics related to Syrian refugee assistance,” said Dr. Hussam Junaid, a SEMA board member.
The conference is being organized by the Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services (RAF), which is based in Doha. Some 100 Syrian doctors working in Saudi Arabia are members of the organization, which is based in Turkey. SEMA has branches in different countries.
Junaid said that the conference will also discuss the results of the last “Save a Life Initiative” held in Sudan, to find out if what was agreed on was implemented.
He added that the conference will also discuss ways and means of further ramping up assistance extended to Syrians living in, as well as outside the country.
The conference will also discuss the launch of a Save a Life Initiative in Syria to rebuild the destroyed health care system, especially in the area outside the control of the Syrian regime.

