  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • France ‘illegally’ deporting minors to Italy

World

France ‘illegally’ deporting minors to Italy

AFP |

French police officers stand guard in Paris, France, in this Sept. 1, 2016 photo. (AP)

NICE: France has illegally expelled a number of minors and dozens of adults to Italy, rights groups and a lawyers’ union said on Saturday.
 
The expulsions occurred after a group of youngsters requested protection and access to child services in Breil-sur-Roya, a town on the French-Italian border.
 
The allegation was made by representatives of France’s Human Rights League, the Network for Education without Borders (RESF), Amnesty International, immigrant support group Cimade and the French lawyers union SAF at a joint press conference in Nice.
 
On Nov. 11, “12 youngsters made a request for protection” in Breil-sur-Roya, said Mireille Damiano, a lawyer with the SAF.
 
“But although eight of them were rehoused, four others were sidelined” then illegally sent back to Italy by the police, she said.
 
The following day, another 58 people had also requested protection, but most of them were put on a train to Italy, the groups said, denouncing the French authorities for “illegal abuses of process.”
 
Getting help for those caught in such a situation was tricky, they said, given the need to physically meet with such minors in order to take testimony from them.
 
Earlier this week, Nice prosecutor Jean-Michel Pretre said since the borders were closed following the Paris attacks in 2015, those arriving in the country illegally were considered as not having entered France at all.
 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Train derails in north India, killing 90 and trapping others

LUCKNOW India Rescue workers used gas cutters to pull out survivors after 14 coaches of a...

S. Korea’s Park colluded in corruption scandal: prosecutors

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun Hye colluded with her close confidante in a major...

Illinois man jailed for trying to join Daesh

CHICAGO A would be Daesh recruit who worked in a Chicago area hardware store was sentenced on...

Obama faces tough questions on final foreign visit

LIMA Barack Obama began the final foreign visit of his eight year presidency Saturday in Peru...

Trump national security picks under scrutiny

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump met Saturday with Mitt Romney one of his most vocal...

15 missing in Indonesia boat accident

JAKARTA At least 15 people are missing after a speedboat collided with a Vietnamese cargo vessel...

3 Pakistani children killed in Indian firing

MUZAFFARABAD Three children were killed and three others injured Saturday when mortar shells...

US terror sentences expected to set national pattern

MINNEAPOLIS One man convicted of plotting to fight for the Daesh group in Syria got 35 years in...

Dutch expert: Daesh has 60-80 operatives in Europe

NEW YORK Intelligence experts estimate that the Daesh extremist group has between 60 and 80...

Drama over Swiss skies

MOSCOW Russia has sought an explanation from Switzerland after Swiss fighter jets flew close to a...

Kin gather at Philippine dictator Marcos’ tomb amid protests

MANILA Philippines Family members and followers of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos gathered...

UN climate talks end with pleas for Trump to join fight

MARRAKECH Morocco The first UN climate conference after the landmark Paris Agreement closed...

Trump quickly settles lawsuits after a long fight

SAN DIEGO For more than 6 years Donald Trump fought hard against a civil lawsuit in which former...

Myanmar man accused of self-immolation in Australian bank

CANBERRA Australia A 21 year old man accused of injuring 26 bystanders when he set himself on...

South Koreans protest again to demand Park’s ouster

SEOUL South Korea For the fourth straight Saturday masses of South Koreans filled major avenues...

Mahathir leads massive rally against Malaysia’s prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Tens of thousands of yellow shirt protesters rallied Saturday in Kuala...

Around Arab News

Train derails in north India, killing 90 and trapping others

LUCKNOW India Rescue workers used gas cutters to pull out survivors after 14 coaches of a...

S. Korea’s Park colluded in corruption scandal: prosecutors

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun Hye colluded with her close confidante in a major...

Saudi Arabia pays SR40 billion owed to contractors

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has made a payment of SR40 billion it owed to private companies in less than...

Illinois man jailed for trying to join Daesh

CHICAGO A would be Daesh recruit who worked in a Chicago area hardware store was sentenced on...

France ‘illegally’ deporting minors to Italy

NICE France has illegally expelled a number of minors and dozens of adults to Italy rights groups...

Emilia Clarke joins ‘Star Wars’ spin-off

LOS ANGELES From the mystical land of Westeros to a galaxy far far away British actress Emilia...

Houthis violate truce with impunity

RIYADH A 48 hour cease fire announced by the Saudi led Arab coalition on Saturday was violated...

Yemen thanks Saudi Arabia and UAE for helping lift Taiz siege

RIYADH Yemeni Vice President Lt Gen Ali Mohsen Saleh Al Ahmar has expressed appreciation to the...

2,582 schoolbags handed out to Syrian students

RIYADH The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees SNC recently distributed schoolbags...

‘Catastrophic day’ as Syria regime pounds Aleppo again

ALEPPO DAMASCUS Intense government airstrikes and artillery fire killed at least 27 people on...

Oman Air passengers to receive free upgrades

To celebrate Oman s 46th National Day Oman Air the national carrier of Oman is offering 46...

Dow workshop addresses Saudi urban infrastructural challenges

More than 60 senior representatives from the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia recently...

Nahdi seeks to deploy innovative concept at all outlets in Saudi Arabia

Nahdi Saudi Arabia s leading retail pharmacy chain began its transition to future The first step...

Careem brings driverless technology to Gulf region

Middle East and North Africa s first driverless electric pods for public transport are expected...

Samsung to acquire Harman for $8 billion

Samsung Electronics and Harman International Industries Incorporated have announced that they...

Conrad Makkah Jabal Omar implements efficient operations

In line with the government s efforts to implement sustainable green measures across the Kingdom...