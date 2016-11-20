Illinois man jailed for trying to join Daesh

Zarine Khan, left, and her husband Shafi, parents of Mohammed Hamzah Khan, depart the federal courthouse after a judge sentenced their son to just over three years in prison for seeking to join Daesh. (AP)
LUCKNOW India Rescue workers used gas cutters to pull out survivors after 14 coaches of a...
SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun Hye colluded with her close confidante in a major...
NICE France has illegally expelled a number of minors and dozens of adults to Italy rights groups...
LIMA Barack Obama began the final foreign visit of his eight year presidency Saturday in Peru...
WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump met Saturday with Mitt Romney one of his most vocal...
JAKARTA At least 15 people are missing after a speedboat collided with a Vietnamese cargo vessel...
MUZAFFARABAD Three children were killed and three others injured Saturday when mortar shells...
MINNEAPOLIS One man convicted of plotting to fight for the Daesh group in Syria got 35 years in...
NEW YORK Intelligence experts estimate that the Daesh extremist group has between 60 and 80...
MOSCOW Russia has sought an explanation from Switzerland after Swiss fighter jets flew close to a...
MANILA Philippines Family members and followers of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos gathered...
MARRAKECH Morocco The first UN climate conference after the landmark Paris Agreement closed...
SAN DIEGO For more than 6 years Donald Trump fought hard against a civil lawsuit in which former...
CANBERRA Australia A 21 year old man accused of injuring 26 bystanders when he set himself on...
SEOUL South Korea For the fourth straight Saturday masses of South Koreans filled major avenues...
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Tens of thousands of yellow shirt protesters rallied Saturday in Kuala...