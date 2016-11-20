  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China presses Philippines, Vietnam to keep South China Sea issues bilateral

World

China presses Philippines, Vietnam to keep South China Sea issues bilateral

Reuters |

China's President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen during the opening ceremony of the third annual World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. (REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo)

BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping, in separate meetings with the leaders of the Philippines and Vietnam, said disputes over the South China Sea should be resolved bilaterally, state media reported on Sunday.
The comments underscore Beijing’s opposition to involving other countries or international organizations in the maritime territorial dispute, where claimants to the waters also include Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
Experts say China prefers a ‘divide and conquer’ tactic over allowing its opponents to group together.
Beijing has also repeatedly blamed the United States for stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, and opposes an arbitration tribunal’s July ruling in favor of the Philippines, rejecting China’s claims to economic rights across large swathes of the waters.
During a meeting in Peru, Xi told Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte “to actively mull maritime cooperation and promote positive interaction on the sea,” turning the South China Sea into “an opportunity for bilateral friendly cooperation,” said the official Xinhua news agency.
That sentiment was echoed by Duterte, Xinhua reported. The Philippines president has overseen a rapid improvement of previously frosty relations between the two countries since taking office in June.
The Philippines “is willing to properly address maritime issues with China through dialogue and consultation,” said Xinhua.
Xi made similar overtures to Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang while attending a summit of Asia-Pacific countries in Lima.
The Chinese president said the two countries should “solve disputes through bilateral consultations and dialogues, adhere to a cooperative path of ‘shelving differences and engaging in joint development,’ and properly address problems in order to maintain regional peace and tranquillity,” Xinhua said.
The Chinese news agency did not say whether Quang also addressed the South China Sea.
On Thursday, a US think tank reported that Vietnam is extending a runway on an island it claims in the South China Sea, in apparent response to China’s building of military facilities on artificial islands in the region.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Austrian chancellor says Le Pen victory bad for Europe’s economy

VIENNA Austria A French presidential victory by far right candidate Marine le Pen would badly...

French conservatives choose candidate for next year’s presidential election

PARIS French voters were choosing a conservative presidential candidate on Sunday in a primary...

Meeting Putin, Philippines’ Duterte rails at Western ‘hypocrisy’

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Western bullying and hypocrisy during...

Merkel wants 4th term as German chancellor – sources

BERLIN Angela Merkel told top members of her party on Sunday that she wants to run for a fourth...

Pentagon, intelligence leaders seek NSA chief’s removal: reports

WASHINGTON Top US military and intelligence leaders are pushing President Barack Obama to fire...

2 more Indonesian fishermen abducted off Malaysian state

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Malaysian authorities said Sunday that another two Indonesian fishermen...

Train derails in north India, killing 104 and trapping others

PUKHRAYAN India At least 104 people were killed when 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train...

S. Korea’s Park colluded in corruption scandal: prosecutors

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun Hye colluded with her close confidante in a major...

Illinois man jailed for trying to join Daesh

CHICAGO A would be Daesh recruit who worked in a Chicago area hardware store was sentenced on...

France ‘illegally’ deporting minors to Italy

NICE France has illegally expelled a number of minors and dozens of adults to Italy rights groups...

Obama faces tough questions on final foreign visit

LIMA Barack Obama began the final foreign visit of his eight year presidency Saturday in Peru...

Trump national security picks under scrutiny

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump met Saturday with Mitt Romney one of his most vocal...

15 missing in Indonesia boat accident

JAKARTA At least 15 people are missing after a speedboat collided with a Vietnamese cargo vessel...

3 Pakistani children killed in Indian firing

MUZAFFARABAD Three children were killed and three others injured Saturday when mortar shells...

US terror sentences expected to set national pattern

MINNEAPOLIS One man convicted of plotting to fight for the Daesh group in Syria got 35 years in...

Dutch expert: Daesh has 60-80 operatives in Europe

NEW YORK Intelligence experts estimate that the Daesh extremist group has between 60 and 80...

Around Arab News

China presses Philippines, Vietnam to keep South China Sea issues bilateral

BEIJING China s President Xi Jinping in separate meetings with the leaders of the Philippines and...

Iraqi forces push on against Daesh in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq A top Iraqi commander said on Sunday that troops were continuing to advance toward the...

Austrian chancellor says Le Pen victory bad for Europe’s economy

VIENNA Austria A French presidential victory by far right candidate Marine le Pen would badly...

French conservatives choose candidate for next year’s presidential election

PARIS French voters were choosing a conservative presidential candidate on Sunday in a primary...

Meeting Putin, Philippines’ Duterte rails at Western ‘hypocrisy’

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Western bullying and hypocrisy during...

Merkel wants 4th term as German chancellor – sources

BERLIN Angela Merkel told top members of her party on Sunday that she wants to run for a fourth...

Pentagon, intelligence leaders seek NSA chief’s removal: reports

WASHINGTON Top US military and intelligence leaders are pushing President Barack Obama to fire...

Rebel fire on Syria’s Aleppo kills 8 children: state media

DAMASCUS Syria At least eight children were killed on Sunday by rebel rocket fire that hit a...

Infighting clouds upcoming Palestinian leadership gathering

BALATA REFUGEE CAMP West Bank Hatem Abu Riziq used to prowl the narrow alleyways of the West Bank...

UN envoy in Damascus as regime pounds rebel-held Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria Syria s regime on Sunday pursued a relentless assault of rebel held east Aleppo that...

2 more Indonesian fishermen abducted off Malaysian state

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Malaysian authorities said Sunday that another two Indonesian fishermen...

Turkey’s Erdogan warns NATO on sheltering ‘terrorist’ plotters

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday warned NATO against sheltering...

Yemen calm as cease-fire takes hold

SANAA Yemen Violence subsided Sunday in Yemen a day after the start of a 48 hour cease fire...

Train derails in north India, killing 104 and trapping others

PUKHRAYAN India At least 104 people were killed when 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train...

S. Korea’s Park colluded in corruption scandal: prosecutors

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun Hye colluded with her close confidante in a major...

Saudi Arabia pays SR40 billion owed to contractors

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has made a payment of SR40 billion it owed to private companies in less than...