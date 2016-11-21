BoycottHamilton trends as Trump demands apology

NEW YORK: President-elect Donald Trump demanded an apology Saturday from cast members of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” after his VP-elect was booed at a performance and told the new administration must respect America’s racial, cultural and social diversity.

Trump complained the cast had been rude to Mike Pence and harassed him during the late Friday performance. “This should not happen!” Trump tweeted. “Apologize!“

On Twitter, #BoycottHamilton was quickly the top trending hashtag.

Critics taking part in the online debate said the cast were arrogant “liberals” who had no right to insult the VP, for instance. Defenders ridiculed the idea of boycotting the show, noting it is sold out for months.

The wildly popular hit musical, which won 11 Tony Awards in June, follows young colonial rebels who became America’s founding fathers, celebrating diversity and immigrants’ contribution to the nation.

Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays vice president Aaron Burr, read a statement to Pence during the curtain call that echoed some of the main concerns critics have voiced.

Although Pence was leaving the auditorium when Dixon began reading his statement from the stage, he stood by the entrance to hear the entire message, the New York Times reported. He made no comment.

Trump complained about it all in a tweet Saturday morning.

“Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing,” he wrote. “This should not happen!”

“The Theater must always be a safe and special place,” he added in another message. “The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!“

Dixon responded by tweeting, “conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mikepence for stopping to listen.”