And the Arab world’s top innovator is ...

DOHA: Medical researcher Sadeem Qdaizat was named the Arab world’s top innovator in the thrilling finale of ‘Stars of Science’, bringing the eighth season of Qatar Foundation’s hit TV show on MBC4 to a close.

This week, viewers around the world casted their vote online for one of the four Stars of Science finalists. Sevag Babikian, the savvy Lebanese innovator, took an early lead by winning the jury vote, however the combined online and jury vote earned Sadeem a score of 36.8 percent, enough to win $300,000 for GenomiQ, his automated slide dropping in genetic testing innovation. Sadeem dazzled fans and foes alike with encyclopedic knowledge of the medical field and his unmatched ability to adapt to challenges thrown his way.

With over 8.5 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram this season, ‘Stars of Science’ broke records for digital engagement. Four million unique users interacted with the show’s online channels this

year.

Since 2009, ‘Stars of Science’ has encouraged young people across the Arab region and beyond to take a dive into the world of science and technology, putting innovation at the heart of problem solving and development.

Algerian Abderrahim Bourouis, inventor of the smart autism shirt Wonderkit, came in second place with a score of 31.7 percent, earning $150,000. Enthusiasts were drawn to Abderrahim’s kind heart and curious mind.

Sevag Babikian earned 23.3 percent to come in third with his efficient desktop 3D printer, Modifix. With his auto scoring and management in Taekwondo system, Take One, the dedicated Ghassan Yusuf from Bahrain came in fourth place with a score of 8.2 percent. Sevag won $100,000, while Ghassan was awarded $50,000.

“Stars of Science has been the driving force behind myself, my fellow candidates and many innovators, leading us to serve our communities through science and technology,” noted Sadeem.