  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Coldplay charms India in anti-poverty concert

Offbeat

Coldplay charms India in anti-poverty concert

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Indian Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet at the 2016 'Global Citizen Festival India' to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Mumbai on Saturday. (AFP)

MUMBAI: Nearly 80,000 people in India’s financial capital Mumbai attended the Global Citizen Festival headlined by British rock band Coldplay Saturday as part of an anti-poverty campaign.
Top global megastars including rap megastar Jay Z, pop singer Demi Lovato and British band The Vamps performed at the event, alongside Bollywood names including superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music concert established in 2012 which is part of a broader campaign to end extreme poverty by 2030. Coldplay’s Chris Martin is the concert’s creative director.
Concertgoers formed long queues early in the day outside the venue, causing major traffic congestion in Mumbai’s already-congested business district. Martin ended the concert by singing India’s national anthem ‘Vande Mataram’ (Mother, I salute thee) with help from India’s Oscar-winning music director A.R Rahman.
Nearly 80 percent of tickets to the event were given away to people who support organizer Global Poverty Project’s campaigns, including improving sanitation, gender equality, and education in India.
The event was attended by Hindi screen legend Amitabh Bachchan and Nelson Mandela’s grandson Kweku Mandela.
In a televised address, India’s Prime minister Narendra Modi, who had appeared at the festival in 2014, quoted lines from Bob Dylan’s famous songs to refer to changing political climate in the South Asian country. But he kept his comments brief, saying “I know that I stand between you and Coldplay,” but heaped praise on India’s young population, saying they “bring an energy and idealism that is unparalleled.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

And the Arab world’s top innovator is ...

DOHA Medical researcher Sadeem Qdaizat was named the Arab world s top innovator in the thrilling...

First Italian Cuisine Week comes to Jeddah

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s first Italian Cuisine Week will be celebrated Monday by the Italian...

#BoycottHamilton trends as Trump demands apology

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump demanded an apology Saturday from cast members of the...

Emilia Clarke joins ‘Star Wars’ spin-off

LOS ANGELES From the mystical land of Westeros to a galaxy far far away British actress Emilia...

Miss Universe Pia dazzles Dubai

DUBAI Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach was at Dubai s Dragon Mart 2 on Friday to talk about health and...

French fashion designer refuses to dress Melania Trump

NEW YORK There s no doubt which side the fashion world supported during the US presidential...

Mike Pence sees ‘Hamilton’ — cast member gives him an earful

NEW YORK Vice President elect Mike Pence on Friday was the latest high profile person to attend...

Afghan cave dwellers brace against a shifting landscape

BAMIYAN Afghanistan Marzia and her husband Qadeer thought themselves lucky when they moved into a...

Trump’s plans violate human rights law: Amal Clooney

LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney the British Lebanese lawyer activist and wife of Hollywood star George...

Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ gown sold for $4.8m

LOS ANGELES The figure hugging gown Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade President John F Kennedy for...

J-Lo, Anthony back together for Latino Grammys

LAS VEGAS Jennifer Lopez surprised guests at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards Thursday when...

DiCaprio wows fans at Scottish homeless restaurant

EDINBURGH Hundreds of cheering fans greeted Leonardo DiCaprio as the Hollywood star visited an...

At 11, Austrian composer about to premiere first full opera

VIENNA Austria Alma Deutscher is a composer virtuoso pianist and concert violinist who wrote her...

Dying UK girl convinces judge to let her body be frozen

LONDON The teenage girl s instructions were direct She didn t want to be buried but to be frozen...

Watch your self-ie! India tops ranking for selfie deaths

NEW DELHI Next time you re at the Taj Mahal find yourself standing on a precarious cliff or see...

’Arabs Got Talent’ is back

JEDDAH Popular reality TV show Arabs Got Talent AGT is finally back For the first time ever AGT...

Around Arab News

Gulf economic unity is long overdue

I have been urging Gulf Cooperation Council GCC heads of state to form an economic bloc for over...

Coldplay charms India in anti-poverty concert

MUMBAI Nearly 80 000 people in India s financial capital Mumbai attended the Global Citizen...

And the Arab world’s top innovator is ...

DOHA Medical researcher Sadeem Qdaizat was named the Arab world s top innovator in the thrilling...

First Italian Cuisine Week comes to Jeddah

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s first Italian Cuisine Week will be celebrated Monday by the Italian...

#BoycottHamilton trends as Trump demands apology

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump demanded an apology Saturday from cast members of the...

Yemen initiative being tested

As I expected the initiative of Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed the UN special envoy for Yemen to...

Trump’s trump: Neither a hawk nor a dove

The appointment of Lt Gen Michael Flynn is a clear sign that the president elect is willing to...

Costa sends Chelsea top of table

MIDDLESBROUGH Diego Costa scored his 10th goal of the season as Chelsea won 1 0 at Middlesbrough...

Spot-on Kessie dents Roma hopes at Atalanta

MILAN A 90th minute penalty from Ivorian teenager Frank Kessie gave Atalanta a 2 1 home win over...

WADA: Russian reforms progressing

GLASGOW There is light at the end of the tunnel in the campaign to reform Russia s anti doping...

Qatar warns of legal action over 2017 World Championship claims

DOHA The Qatar Athletics Federation said Sunday it was considering legal action following...

Murray wins Tour Finals to finish year at No. 1

LONDON Andy Murray will finish 2016 on top of the world rankings after an imperious 6 3 6 4...

Saudi investors in Sudan to gain from business center at embassy

RIYADH A separate Business Center at the Saudi Embassy in Sudan helps citizens and Sudanese...

Bank loans to KSA public and private sector reach SR1.43 trillion

JEDDAH The credit situation in Saudi banks is still on the rise despite the strain on liquidity...

Saudi market ‘reacting positively to liquidity injection measures’

JEDDAH The Saudi government s recent monetary stimulus measures are expected to fuel broader...

Key Tadawul index hit by profit-taking

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index retreated 0 9 percent to 6 570 points pulling away...