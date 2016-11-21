Saudi injured in checkpoint shooting

JEDDAH: A Saudi citizen in his 20s was injured in a shooting at a security checkpoint at the entry of Al-Awwamiyah town in the Al-Qatif region on Saturday.



The man was injured during the shooting which targeted the security checkpoint by unidentified assailants, who managed to escape from the site.



Spokesman for Eastern Province Police Col. Ziad Al-Ruqaiti said the security checkpoint at the entrance of Al-Awwamiyah town was subject to a volley of gunshots from unidentified individuals while officers were carrying out security checks.



The shots resulted in the injuries to the man in his 20s, who was passing through the checkpoint in his vehicle at the time.



He said the injured man was was sent to hospital for immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition. Police are proceeding with the necessary criminal investigation to arrest the criminals behind the crime, he said.



Meanwhile, Saudi security authorities have successfully arrested, since the beginning of November, 74 individuals who have been involved in terrorist acts.



The 74 include 18 Syrians, seven Yemenis, six Pakistanis, two Egyptians, and a Somali national.



The arrests bring the total number of detainees in Al-Mabaheth prisons to 5,263, including 219 Syrians, 354 Yemenis and 62 Pakistanis. Most detainees are still under investigation for their alleged ties to terrorist cells, and were arrested in connection with recently thwarted terrorist attacks.