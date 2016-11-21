Shoura delegation's visit to Austria bolsters relations

RIYADH: A delegation from the Shoura Council visited Austria with the objective of further enhancing bilateral relations, including parliamentary cooperation, and trade and commerce between the two friendly countries.



The delegation, on official visit to the central European country, was headed by the assistant speaker of the council, Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan, and the visit was organized within the framework of enhancing parliamentary relations between the two countries, a Shoura member told Arab News on Sunday.



Commenting on the visit, Austrian Ambassador Gregor W. Koessler told Arab News: “This visit is particularly welcome in the run-up to Saudi-Austria Joint Economic Committee (JEC) meetings scheduled in Vienna for Dec. 12 and 13 .” He said that the biannual meeting was held last time in Riyadh with businessmen from the two countries agreeing on expanding bilateral economic cooperation including trade.



“The visit is a very clear sign of agreement on enhancement of cooperation from both sides,” he said. The envoy revealed that the visiting delegation held a round of talks at various levels to enhance political, cultural and economic ties, and to bolster two-way trade.



The Shoura delegation was welcomed by Karlheinz Kopf, second president of the Austrian National Council, who hosted a reception for the visiting delegates.

During discussions with the Shoura delegation, Kopf highlighted the depth of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Austria.



Kopf lauded Vision 2030 while discussing various aspects of the vision document, describing it as an ambitious step forward in the advancement of the Kingdom, considering the fact that Saudi Arabia is one of the most important global economies, and is a member of the G-20, the premier forum of the 20 major economies in the world that aims to study, review and promote high-level discussion of policy issues pertaining to the promotion of international financial stability.



He also underlined the value of cordial parliamentary relations between the Austrian Parliament and the Saudi Shoura Council, stressing the importance of further enhancing cooperation, including how to resolve the ongoing crises in various parts of the world that threaten international peace and security.



Both sides affirmed the role to be undertaken by the parliaments for the protection of the international community from practices threatening peace and stability.



Al-Samaan underscored the importance of Vision 2030, highlighting its objectives with economic diversification at the top of the ambitious plan. He also stressed the importance of further promoting Saudi-Austrian relations, which began in the 1950s, and stressed the importance of activating relations between the Austrian National Council and the Shoura Council.



Referring to Yemen, Al-Samaan said the interference of the Kingdom and other Arab coalition countries came in response to a call made by the legitimate leadership in Yemen in support of the Yemeni people against the Houthi militia, supported by the forces loyal to ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh and Iran.



He stressed that the Kingdom looks forward to the restoration of security and stability in Yemen based on UN Resolution 2216.



On Syria, Al-Samaan said the Kingdom has received more than two-and-a-half million Syrian citizens since the outbreak of the crisis, adding that Saudi Arabia never dealt with them as refugees or immigrants, but rather allowed them to avail themselves of the educational and health services available in the Kingdom.



The Kingdom also received a large number of Yemenis and allowed them to change their residency status, which helped them to do business and get state benefits.



Both sides stressed the importance of exchanging visits between members of the Shoura Council and the Austrian National Council to improve common understanding on many issues.



The Shoura delegation also met with members of the foreign policy committee at the Austrian National Council. The committee members commended the leading humanitarian role of Saudi Arabia globally and in the Middle East in particular.