Saudi Information Ministry launches array of new digital services

RIYADH: Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi on Sunday inaugurated six new electronic services for citizens and employees.



The services use the latest developments in the field of information technology and ensure an efficient e-governance to better manage the ministry’s works and services, a senior official at the ministry said.



The new online services include the system for media licenses, for reporting media violations, for publication of books and printing materials, for advertisements in Umm Al-Qura (Official Gazette of Saudi Arabia), for events and exhibitions, and the ministry’s website and electronic applications.



The new e-system devised for media licenses targets all media licenses issued by the ministry including registration services for issuance of new and renewal of existing licenses.



The entire process will be monitored online from the time of application, and throughout the stages of document verification and approval. It will include an electronic payment system, if the license requires such, and then allow for the issuance of renewal of licenses electronically.

It will also include notices issued to beneficiaries through SMSs.



For the system for publication of books and printing materials, an electronic service will be offered to authors and publishing houses regarding the issuance of licenses for the publication of books and printed materials, their printing, and their distribution in the Kingdom.



The system allows beneficiaries to submit publications electronically, monitor comments of reviewers regarding such publications, and amend them, if required, and complete necessary procedures electronically for the issuance of printing permission.



The system for events and exhibitions allows for issuance of licenses for events held throughout the Kingdom, and contains all information and conditions that must be met.



The system also includes a group of procedures and electronic steps that must be followed, such as the notice and involvement of internal and external stakeholders.



Furthermore, it provides a platform for beneficiaries through which they can quickly and easily monitor requests, in addition to informational services to help in identifying requests and cases, without visiting the ministry’s building in person.



The system for reporting media violations is an electronic system that will allow for easy reporting of media violations. The report passes through a verification phase and correspondence is issued electronically to the plaintiff and the defendant regarding the report.



When all necessary evidence is provided, the report is transformed as a case to concerned committees.



The system also provides a number of services such as the provision of notices about dates of sessions and hearings, and a means for inquiring about feedback on cases and case information.



The new services on advertisements in Um Al-Qura include an electronic system for publishing government and private announcements, tenders and competitions, and provide an electronic payment option upon completion of necessary procedures and obtaining approval. Payment can be made through Sadad, if such a service requires payment.



With these new online services, the ministry’s website has completely been overhauled and updated to include all systems and applications, and to serve as reference for all the ministry’s news and activities.



The website also serves as an electronic reference for all the ministry’s regulations and regulations of the related authorities, while smartphone applications were enhanced and developed for iOS and Android operating systems.