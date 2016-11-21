  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Suicide bomber kills at least 27 at Shiite mosque in Kabul: police

World

Suicide bomber kills at least 27 at Shiite mosque in Kabul: police

Reuters |

Afghan security forces keep watch in front of a mosque where an explosion happened in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters/Omar Sobhani)

KABUL: A suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and wounded dozens on Monday in an explosion at a crowded Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials said.
The attacker entered the Baqir ul Olum mosque during a ceremony, the interior ministry said in a statement.
Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of the Kabul police Criminal Investigation Department, said at least 27 people were killed and 35 wounded and that the total may rise.
“I saw people screaming and covered in blood,” a survivor told Afghanistan’s Ariana Television. He said around 40 dead and 80 wounded had been taken from the building before rescue services arrived at the scene, but there was no independent confirmation of those figures.
The Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, denied they were responsible for the attack. “We have never attacked mosques as it’s not our agenda,” said the movement’s main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.
Bloody sectarian rivalry between Sunni and Shiite Muslims has been relatively rare in Afghanistan, a majority Sunni country, but the attack underlines the deadly new dimension that growing ethnic tension could bring to its decades-long conflict.
Government Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah condemned the attack as a sign of barbarism but said Afghanistan should not fall victim to “enemy plots that divide us by titles.”
“This attack targeted innocent civilians — including children — in a holy place. It is a war crime & an act against Islam & humanity,” he said in a message on his Twitter account.
In July, more than 80 people were killed in an attack on a demonstration by the mainly Shiite Hazara minority that was claimed by Daesh militants.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US photographer captures images of immigrants from all nations

BOSTON A photographer has made it his mission to photograph two people from every nation who have...

Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential race

PARIS France Former president Nicolas Sarkozy crashed out of the French presidential election on...

Nepal PM admits ‘delays’ in justice for Maoist war victims

KATHMANDU Nepal Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of the peace deal that ended a bloody Maoist...

Malaysian reform group slams crackdown

KUALA LUMPUR A day after a mass anti government rally it organized the Malaysian electoral reform...

Kenya police kill 4 suspected extremists at Somali border

NAIROBI Police officers have killed four suspected extremists in Kenya s volatile Mandera County...

Sarkozy under pressure as French right holds presidential primary

PARIS French voters went to the polls Sunday for the first round of a US style primary to choose...

Worst train disasters of the past two decades

PARIS France An express train derailed in northern India early Sunday killing over 100 people...

China presses Philippines, Vietnam to keep South China Sea issues bilateral

BEIJING China s President Xi Jinping in separate meetings with the leaders of the Philippines and...

Austrian chancellor says Le Pen victory bad for Europe’s economy

VIENNA Austria A French presidential victory by far right candidate Marine le Pen would badly...

French conservatives choose candidate for next year’s presidential election

PARIS French voters were choosing a conservative presidential candidate on Sunday in a primary...

Meeting Putin, Philippines’ Duterte rails at Western ‘hypocrisy’

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Western bullying and hypocrisy during...

Merkel wants 4th term as German chancellor – sources

BERLIN Angela Merkel told top members of her party on Sunday that she wants to run for a fourth...

Pentagon, intelligence leaders seek NSA chief’s removal: reports

WASHINGTON Top US military and intelligence leaders are pushing President Barack Obama to fire...

2 more Indonesian fishermen abducted off Malaysian state

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Malaysian authorities said Sunday that another two Indonesian fishermen...

Train derails in north India, killing over 120; many still trapped

PUKHRAYAN India NEW DELHI At least 120 people were killed and more than 150 injured when an...

S. Korea’s Park colluded in corruption scandal: prosecutors

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun Hye colluded with her close confidante in a major...

Around Arab News

Suicide bomber kills at least 27 at Shiite mosque in Kabul: police

KABUL A suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and wounded dozens on Monday in an explosion at...

Yemen cease-fire extension in doubt

JEDDAH Sporadic fighting shook parts of Yemen on Sunday as the Saudi led Arab coalition battling...

US photographer captures images of immigrants from all nations

BOSTON A photographer has made it his mission to photograph two people from every nation who have...

Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential race

PARIS France Former president Nicolas Sarkozy crashed out of the French presidential election on...

Saudi Information Ministry launches array of new digital services

RIYADH Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al Toraifi on Sunday inaugurated six new...

Ethiopian premier to meet king today

RIYADH Visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who is slated to meet Custodian of...

Shoura delegation's visit to Austria bolsters relations

RIYADH A delegation from the Shoura Council visited Austria with the objective of further...

Gulf economic unity is long overdue

I have been urging Gulf Cooperation Council GCC heads of state to form an economic bloc for over...

Saudi Arabia ‘not given enough credit for fighting terrorism’

RIYADH Terrorists have hijacked Islam and Saudi Arabia will therefore spare no effort to combat...

Saudi gets 15 years in jail for helping terrorists

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi man on Sunday to 15 years in prison...

Saudi injured in checkpoint shooting

JEDDAH A Saudi citizen in his 20s was injured in a shooting at a security checkpoint at the entry...

Daesh close to defeat in Libya’s Sirte

SIRTE Libya After six months of heavy fighting Libyan forces have advanced so deep into the...

Coldplay charms India in anti-poverty concert

MUMBAI Nearly 80 000 people in India s financial capital Mumbai attended the Global Citizen...

And the Arab world’s top innovator is ...

DOHA Medical researcher Sadeem Qdaizat was named the Arab world s top innovator in the thrilling...

First Italian Cuisine Week comes to Jeddah

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s first Italian Cuisine Week will be celebrated Monday by the Italian...

#BoycottHamilton trends as Trump demands apology

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump demanded an apology Saturday from cast members of the...