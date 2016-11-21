  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Fears grow for Aleppo civilians as Syria regime advances

Middle-East

Fears grow for Aleppo civilians as Syria regime advances

Agence France Presse |

TOPSHOT - A man reacts following reported airstrikes on Aleppo's rebel-held district of al-Hamra on November 20, 2016. / AFP / THAER MOHAMMED

ALEPPO, SYRIA: Syrian regime forces advanced quickly in rebel-held areas of Aleppo on Monday, pressing a new offensive in defiance of international concern over the fate of the city and its residents.
Both US President Barack Obama and the UN’s Syria envoy expressed pessimism about the future of the city, where more than 250,000 people are besieged in the rebel-held east.
More than 100 civilians have been killed in the east since the regime’s latest offensive began on Tuesday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.
The group said government forces backed by Iranian and Russian troops and fighters from Lebanon’s Hezbollah had captured the eastern part of the Masakan Hanano neighborhood.
“It is the most important advance inside the eastern neighborhoods that the regime has made so far,” said Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman.
“If they take control of Masakan Hanano, the regime will have line of fire control over several rebel-held neighborhoods and will be able to cut off the northern parts of rebel-held Aleppo from the rest of the opposition-held districts.”
Abdel Rahman said the advance had both strategic and symbolic significance, because Masakan Hanano was the first neighborhood to fall to rebels in 2012.
Syria’s Al-Watan daily, which is close to the government, described the neighborhood as the “biggest and most important stronghold of the gunmen” in Aleppo.


Once Syria’s economic powerhouse, Aleppo has been ravaged by the conflict that began with anti-government protests in March 2011 before spiralling into a brutal war that has killed more than 300,000 people.
The city has been divided between government control in the west and rebel control in the east since mid-2012.
In mid-July, the regime surrounded the east, subsequently announcing an operation to recapture it completely.
Despite international outrage, including over the bombing of hospitals and rescue worker facilities, there has been little sign that foreign powers or the UN can stop the fighting in Aleppo.
Obama said Sunday he was “not optimistic about the short-term prospects in Syria.”
“Once Russia and Iran made a decision to back (Bashar Al-) Assad in a brutal air campaign... it was very hard to see a way in which even a trained and committed moderate opposition could hold its ground for long periods of time,” he added.
Washington has long backed the uprising against Assad, but has not committed military resources like Iran, and particularly Russia, which last year began a aerial campaign in support of Damascus.
Moscow says it is not carrying out strikes on Aleppo, though last week it announced a “major operation” in neighboring Idlib and central Homs provinces.
On Sunday, Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem rebuffed a proposal from UN envoy Staffan de Mistura to halt fighting in Aleppo and allow the opposition to administer the east of the city.
Under the proposal, jihadist forces would have left east Aleppo, and both sides would cease fire.
But Muallem said the proposal would “reward terrorists.”
“We told him that we reject that completely,” Muallem said after meeting De Mistura in Damascus.
“The institutions of state must return to east Aleppo,” he added.
The top UN diplomat warned that time was “running out” for eastern Aleppo, adding that there was concern “instead of a humanitarian or a political initiative” there would be “an acceleration of military activities” in the city and elsewhere.
“By Christmas... due to military intensification, you will have the virtual collapse of what is left in eastern Aleppo; you may have 200,000 people moving toward Turkey — that would be a humanitarian catastrophe,” he warned.
The UN has also proposed a humanitarian plan for east Aleppo, involving the delivery of aid, evacuation of sick and wounded civilians and the entry of doctors to help treat residents.
De Mistura said Sunday the government had not agreed to that plan either, while rebel groups in Aleppo said they were in favor of the proposal.
The World Health Organization says there are no more functioning hospitals in east Aleppo, although it was impossible to confirm that independently.
The agency said some health services were available through small clinics, but there was no longer access to trauma care or major surgery.
The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet later Monday in New York to discuss humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Monkey attack sets off tribal clashes in Libya, 20 dead

BENGHAZI Libya Activists and medics say tribal clashes that erupted in southern Libya after three...

Iraqi troops search for suicide car bombs in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi troops fighting Daesh militants in the eastern outskirts of Mosul regrouped...

Yemen cease-fire expires after hundreds of violations by Houthis

JEDDAH A US brokered cease fire in Yemen ended on Monday after repeated violations by Iran backed...

Arab body calls for expulsion of Iran from Islamic Organizations

The Council of Gulf International Relations COGIR has called Gulf Cooperation Council GCC for...

Daesh close to defeat in Libya’s Sirte

SIRTE Libya After six months of heavy fighting Libyan forces have advanced so deep into the...

Footage shows airstrike hitting Aleppo hospital

BEIRUT Footage obtained by The Associated Press shows the moment a children s hospital in...

UN envoy warns time ‘running out’ for east Aleppo

ALEPPO BEIRUT DAMASCUS Fresh fighting shook Syria s Aleppo on Sunday with a rebel attack killing...

Iraqi forces push on against Daesh in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq A top Iraqi commander said on Sunday that troops were continuing to advance toward the...

Rebel fire on Syria’s Aleppo kills 8 children: state media

DAMASCUS Syria At least eight children were killed on Sunday by rebel rocket fire that hit a...

Infighting clouds upcoming Palestinian leadership gathering

BALATA REFUGEE CAMP West Bank Hatem Abu Riziq used to prowl the narrow alleyways of the West Bank...

UN envoy in Damascus as regime pounds rebel-held Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria Syria s regime on Sunday pursued a relentless assault of rebel held east Aleppo that...

Turkey’s Erdogan warns NATO on sheltering ‘terrorist’ plotters

ISTANBUL President Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey did not need to join the European Union at all...

Yemen calm as cease-fire takes hold

SANAA Yemen Violence subsided Sunday in Yemen a day after the start of a 48 hour cease fire...

Houthis violate truce with impunity

RIYADH A 48 hour cease fire announced by the Saudi led Arab coalition on Saturday was violated...

‘Catastrophic day’ as Syria regime pounds Aleppo again

ALEPPO DAMASCUS Intense government airstrikes and artillery fire killed at least 27 people on...

US and UN slam heinous attacks in Aleppo

LIMA Peru US National Security Adviser Susan Rice condemned heinous bombings of hospitals in...

Around Arab News

Lebanon keen to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia: President Aoun

BEIRUT Lebanon is keen to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia a statement from the office of...

Britain’s Davis in first talks with EU’s ‘Monsieur Brexit’

LONDON UNITED KINGDOM Brexit minister David Davis headed to Brussels Monday for his first talks...

French frontrunner could prove difficult partner for Merkel

BERLIN In 2007 on his first visit to Berlin as French prime minister Francois Fillon gave Angela...

Monkey attack sets off tribal clashes in Libya, 20 dead

BENGHAZI Libya Activists and medics say tribal clashes that erupted in southern Libya after three...

Iraqi troops search for suicide car bombs in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi troops fighting Daesh militants in the eastern outskirts of Mosul regrouped...

Fears grow for Aleppo civilians as Syria regime advances

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian regime forces advanced quickly in rebel held areas of Aleppo on Monday...

French police foil terror attack, arrest 7: minister

PARIS Police have broken up a terror ring plotting an attack in France after arresting seven...

Suicide bomber kills at least 27 at Shiite mosque in Kabul: police

KABUL A suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and wounded dozens on Monday in an explosion at...

Yemen cease-fire expires after hundreds of violations by Houthis

JEDDAH A US brokered cease fire in Yemen ended on Monday after repeated violations by Iran backed...

US photographer captures images of immigrants from all nations

BOSTON A photographer has made it his mission to photograph two people from every nation who have...

Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential race

PARIS France Former president Nicolas Sarkozy crashed out of the French presidential election on...

Saudi Information Ministry launches array of new digital services

RIYADH Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al Toraifi on Sunday inaugurated six new...

Ethiopian premier to meet king today

RIYADH Visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who is slated to meet Custodian of...

Shoura delegation's visit to Austria bolsters relations

RIYADH A delegation from the Shoura Council visited Austria with the objective of further...

Gulf economic unity is long overdue

I have been urging Gulf Cooperation Council GCC heads of state to form an economic bloc for over...

Saudi Arabia ‘not given enough credit for fighting terrorism’

RIYADH Terrorists have hijacked Islam and Saudi Arabia will therefore spare no effort to combat...