  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi troops search for suicide car bombs in eastern Mosul

Middle-East

Iraqi troops search for suicide car bombs in eastern Mosul

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA | AP |

A soldier of the Hashd Al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Units) looks at a car convoy in the desert near the Tal Afar airport. (AFP/Achilleas Zavallis)

MOSUL, Iraq: Iraqi troops fighting Daesh militants in the eastern outskirts of Mosul regrouped Monday in the city’s neighborhoods they recently retook from the extremist group, conducting house-to-house searches and looking for would-be suicide car bombs, a top Iraqi commander said.
Maj. Gen. Sami Al-Aridi of the Iraqi military’s special forces told The Associated Press that his men also foiled two attempted suicide car bombings earlier in the day, firing from a US-made tank on the approaching vehicles, which exploded before hitting their intended targets.
A civilian woman was wounded in the blasts, the commander said.
The Iraqi military launched a campaign on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city and the extremist group’s last major urban bastion in the country. Most gains have been made by the special forces operating in the part of the city east of the Tigris River. Other forces are advancing on the city from different directions, and the US-led coalition is providing airstrikes and other support.
But Monday’s pause and the continuing danger to troops posed by suicide car bombs and sniper fire underline the difficulty of the campaign — even in eastern Mosul where Iraq’s most combat-seasoned troops are operating. Weighing heavily on their battle plans is the safety of some 1 million civilians still residing in Mosul, a sprawling city cut in half by the Tigris.
The resilience of the IS fighters and the reluctance of the Iraqi military and its Western backers to use overwhelming firepower — in order to avoid civilian casualties — have led to the slow pace of the battle to retake Mosul. More than a month since the operations started, the special forces remain some 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Mosul’s city center.
Meanwhile, Mosul residents reached by telephone inside the city and two special forces’ officers said an airstrike on Monday by the US-led coalition destroyed a major bridge over the Tigris in the southern part of the city.
It’s the third of the city’s five bridges on the Tigris to be targeted by the coalition. One was hit shortly before the offensive to retake Mosul began and the other soon after it started.
Targeting the bridges appears designed to limit the IS capacity to reinforce or resupply fighters on the east bank of the Tigris where most of the fighting is taking place. The Iraqi military is known to have received US-made pontoon bridges designed for use in combat.
The residents spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they feared reprisals by the IS. The two officers insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Mosul was captured by IS in the summer of 2014 as part of a blitz that placed nearly a third of Iraq under the group’s control. Iraqi troops, federal police and allied Shiite and Sunni militias have over the past year pushed IS militants from most of the vast Sunni province of Anbar, west of Baghdad, and areas to the north and east of the Iraqi capital.
Meanwhile, a video published online by IS purports to show normal daily life inside the town of Tal Afar, days after government-sanctioned Shiite militiamen seized the nearby military airfield, some 70 kilometers (44 miles) to the west of Mosul.
The nearly one-minute-long footage shows residents walking in what appears to be the town’s commercial area.
“Praise to God, Tal Afar is in a good situation and their campaign has failed,” says a bearded, bespectacled man. “Our morale is high and we pray to God that they (Iraqi troops) will be defeated,” the unidentified man added.
“We support our brothers (IS militants),” says another man, standing by the first. “May God brings triumph to the Mujahedeen and protect them.”
Prior to its capture by IS in 2014, Shiites constituted the majority of Tal Afar’s estimated 200,000 residents.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Monkey attack sets off tribal clashes in Libya, 20 dead

BENGHAZI Libya Activists and medics say tribal clashes that erupted in southern Libya after three...

Fears grow for Aleppo civilians as Syria regime advances

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian regime forces advanced quickly in rebel held areas of Aleppo on Monday...

Yemen cease-fire expires after hundreds of violations by Houthis

JEDDAH A US brokered cease fire in Yemen ended on Monday after repeated violations by Iran backed...

Arab body calls for expulsion of Iran from Islamic Organizations

The Council of Gulf International Relations COGIR has called Gulf Cooperation Council GCC for...

Daesh close to defeat in Libya’s Sirte

SIRTE Libya After six months of heavy fighting Libyan forces have advanced so deep into the...

Footage shows airstrike hitting Aleppo hospital

BEIRUT Footage obtained by The Associated Press shows the moment a children s hospital in...

UN envoy warns time ‘running out’ for east Aleppo

ALEPPO BEIRUT DAMASCUS Fresh fighting shook Syria s Aleppo on Sunday with a rebel attack killing...

Iraqi forces push on against Daesh in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq A top Iraqi commander said on Sunday that troops were continuing to advance toward the...

Rebel fire on Syria’s Aleppo kills 8 children: state media

DAMASCUS Syria At least eight children were killed on Sunday by rebel rocket fire that hit a...

Infighting clouds upcoming Palestinian leadership gathering

BALATA REFUGEE CAMP West Bank Hatem Abu Riziq used to prowl the narrow alleyways of the West Bank...

UN envoy in Damascus as regime pounds rebel-held Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria Syria s regime on Sunday pursued a relentless assault of rebel held east Aleppo that...

Turkey’s Erdogan warns NATO on sheltering ‘terrorist’ plotters

ISTANBUL President Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey did not need to join the European Union at all...

Yemen calm as cease-fire takes hold

SANAA Yemen Violence subsided Sunday in Yemen a day after the start of a 48 hour cease fire...

Houthis violate truce with impunity

RIYADH A 48 hour cease fire announced by the Saudi led Arab coalition on Saturday was violated...

‘Catastrophic day’ as Syria regime pounds Aleppo again

ALEPPO DAMASCUS Intense government airstrikes and artillery fire killed at least 27 people on...

US and UN slam heinous attacks in Aleppo

LIMA Peru US National Security Adviser Susan Rice condemned heinous bombings of hospitals in...

Around Arab News

Lebanon keen to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia: President Aoun

BEIRUT Lebanon is keen to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia a statement from the office of...

Britain’s Davis in first talks with EU’s ‘Monsieur Brexit’

LONDON UNITED KINGDOM Brexit minister David Davis headed to Brussels Monday for his first talks...

French frontrunner could prove difficult partner for Merkel

BERLIN In 2007 on his first visit to Berlin as French prime minister Francois Fillon gave Angela...

Monkey attack sets off tribal clashes in Libya, 20 dead

BENGHAZI Libya Activists and medics say tribal clashes that erupted in southern Libya after three...

Iraqi troops search for suicide car bombs in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi troops fighting Daesh militants in the eastern outskirts of Mosul regrouped...

Fears grow for Aleppo civilians as Syria regime advances

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian regime forces advanced quickly in rebel held areas of Aleppo on Monday...

French police foil terror attack, arrest 7: minister

PARIS Police have broken up a terror ring plotting an attack in France after arresting seven...

Suicide bomber kills at least 27 at Shiite mosque in Kabul: police

KABUL A suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and wounded dozens on Monday in an explosion at...

Yemen cease-fire expires after hundreds of violations by Houthis

JEDDAH A US brokered cease fire in Yemen ended on Monday after repeated violations by Iran backed...

US photographer captures images of immigrants from all nations

BOSTON A photographer has made it his mission to photograph two people from every nation who have...

Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential race

PARIS France Former president Nicolas Sarkozy crashed out of the French presidential election on...

Saudi Information Ministry launches array of new digital services

RIYADH Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al Toraifi on Sunday inaugurated six new...

Ethiopian premier to meet king today

RIYADH Visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who is slated to meet Custodian of...

Shoura delegation's visit to Austria bolsters relations

RIYADH A delegation from the Shoura Council visited Austria with the objective of further...

Gulf economic unity is long overdue

I have been urging Gulf Cooperation Council GCC heads of state to form an economic bloc for over...

Saudi Arabia ‘not given enough credit for fighting terrorism’

RIYADH Terrorists have hijacked Islam and Saudi Arabia will therefore spare no effort to combat...