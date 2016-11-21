  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Diplomats: Iran begins exporting excess heavy water

Middle-East

Diplomats: Iran begins exporting excess heavy water

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

This Jan. 15, 2011 file photo shows Iran's heavy water nuclear facilities near the central city of Arak 150 miles southwest of Tehran. (AP)

VIENNA: Iran has begun to export excess quantities of a material that could be used in the process to make atomic arms as it moves to end a small but significant violation of a landmark nuclear deal, two diplomats told The Associated Press on Monday.
At issue is heavy water, which is used to cool reactors that can produce substantial amounts of plutonium. That, in turn, can be applied to making the fissile core of nuclear warheads. A recent report from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said that Tehran had more heavy water in storage than called for by the agreement between it and six world powers.
While the overhang was slight — 100 kilograms (220 pounds) over the allotted 130 metric tons — it is the second time that Iran had exceeded its limit since the deal came into effect in January. US diplomats have criticized the violation and with the incoming US administration warning it could try to overturn the deal, Iran’s repeated breach of its commitment is adding concerns about its durability.
Iran has recently pledged to ship out five tons of the material to return to compliance, and the two diplomats said it had begun to do so over the past few days. They said the shipments were going to Oman.
The two diplomats are familiar with the issue but demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment on what are confidential developments.
In February, a month after the deal went into effect, the agency noted for the first time that Iran had exceeded its allotted limit of heavy water. The amount was greater in that case and some of the excess was exported to the US under an arrangement criticized by US congressional opponents as facilitating Iranian violations of the deal.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

No extension of Yemen cease-fire, says Al-Asiri

RIYADH The 48 hour cease fire in Yemen which ended on Monday will not be extended because of...

Turkey calls on US, allies to reconsider Syria no-fly zone

ANKARA ALEPPO Turkey called on the United States and other nations Monday to rethink its proposal...

Palestinian given 18 years’ jail for stabbings

JERUSALEM A Palestinian youth was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Monday on charge of stabbing...

Netanyahu defends German submarine sale in the face of ‘scandal’

JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended Israel s decision to buy three...

Monkey attack sets off tribal clashes in Libya, 20 dead

BENGHAZI Libya Activists and medics say tribal clashes that erupted in southern Libya after three...

Iraqi troops search for suicide car bombs in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi troops fighting Daesh militants in the eastern outskirts of Mosul regrouped...

Fears grow for Aleppo civilians as Syria regime advances

ALEPPO SYRIA Syrian regime forces advanced quickly in rebel held areas of Aleppo on Monday...

Yemen cease-fire expires after hundreds of violations by Houthis

JEDDAH A US brokered cease fire in Yemen ended on Monday after repeated violations by Iran backed...

Arab body calls for expulsion of Iran from Islamic Organizations

The Council of Gulf International Relations COGIR has called Gulf Cooperation Council GCC for...

Daesh close to defeat in Libya’s Sirte

SIRTE Libya After six months of heavy fighting Libyan forces have advanced so deep into the...

Footage shows airstrike hitting Aleppo hospital

BEIRUT Footage obtained by The Associated Press shows the moment a children s hospital in...

UN envoy warns time ‘running out’ for east Aleppo

ALEPPO BEIRUT DAMASCUS Fresh fighting shook Syria s Aleppo on Sunday with a rebel attack killing...

Iraqi forces push on against Daesh in eastern Mosul

MOSUL Iraq A top Iraqi commander said on Sunday that troops were continuing to advance toward the...

Rebel fire on Syria’s Aleppo kills 8 children: state media

DAMASCUS Syria At least eight children were killed on Sunday by rebel rocket fire that hit a...

Infighting clouds upcoming Palestinian leadership gathering

BALATA REFUGEE CAMP West Bank Hatem Abu Riziq used to prowl the narrow alleyways of the West Bank...

UN envoy in Damascus as regime pounds rebel-held Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria Syria s regime on Sunday pursued a relentless assault of rebel held east Aleppo that...

Around Arab News

Tsunami hits Japan after strong quake, nuclear plant briefly disrupted

TOKYO A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday the Japan Meteorological Agency said...

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

Kingdom to explore more investment prospects in Ethiopia

RIYADH Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who met with Custodian of the Two Holy...

Italy to train Saudi police

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Italy have pledged to work closely in the field of security and counter...

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...

In biggest boost since 1940s, BBC World Service adds 11 languages

LONDON The BBC s World Service is launching 11 new language services in a drive to reach millions...

Saudi Cabinet deplores brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met in...

No extension of Yemen cease-fire, says Al-Asiri

RIYADH The 48 hour cease fire in Yemen which ended on Monday will not be extended because of...

HSBC warns of gloomy outlook in Britain, reports capital boost

HONG KONG LONDON HSBC Holdings warned of a dim outlook for its British business next year as...

How the wheels of social media changing minds in play

A lot of shifts and movements have taken place in the world of social media and how users are...

Ethiopia’s Internet crackdown hurts everyone

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia has never been an easy place to operate But a six month state of emergency...

South Korea rejects request by Google to use local mapping data

SEOUL South Korea rejected a request by Google to use local mapping data in the company s global...

11 fresh MERS cases in Kingdom in November

JEDDAH Eleven new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus MERS CoV in the Kingdom...

Trial opens for 4 accused of plotting to kill late Saudi King Abdullah

JEDDAH The trial of four Al Qaeda terrorists accused of plotting to assassinate the late King...