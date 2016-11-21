Mobily unveils new postpaid packages for businesses

Mobily Business launched its new postpaid packages for business sector with unprecedented features and prices start from SR40 monthly. The new packages include voice calls within the group, on net within Mobily network and off net minutes, in addition to various data packages.

The first Mobily package is Mobily Business 400 which grants its customers 15,000 minutes within the group and 3,000 minutes and SMSes on net within Mobily network, 1,000 minutes and SMSes outside Mobily network and 200 international SMS and unlimited data for only SR400 monthly.

The second package is Mobily Business 200 which includes a unique competitive features like 12,000 minutes within the group and 2,000 minutes and SMSes on net within Mobily network and 200 minutes SMSes outside Mobily network and 7 GB free data for SR200 monthly.

Mobily made other choices available for business sector through Mobily Business 80 which grants its subscribers 10,000 minutes within the group and 1,000 minutes SMSes on Mobily network and 100 minutes and SMSes outside Mobily network and 3 GB free data for SR80 monthly.

Lastly, Mobily Business 40 which awards its subscribers 8,000 minutes within the group and 200 minutes SMSes on Mobily network and 500 Mbps free data for SR40 monthly.

Eng. Majed Abdulaziz Alotaibi, Mobily senior executive officer for strategic planning and marketing said “our new postpaid business packages reflects Mobily’s strength and diversity for business sector, which fit all sectors’ needs whether government, large enterprises, or small medium enterprises. Mobily took deep interest in enhancing its technical advanced services, which was pioneered to provide it like cloud computing, business continuity and others. The company also paid attention to the main services of telecom sector like voice call and data. Mobily today has integrated and diversified services portfolio provided for business sector with competitive prices.”