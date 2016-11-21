Hitachi Data Systems appoints new country manager

Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., has appointed Sameh Hassan as the new Country Manager for Saudi Arabia effective Oct. 1, 2016.

In his new role, Sameh will be responsible for implementing and driving Hitachi Data Systems’s transformation across Saudi Arabia, working closely with HDS’s Middle East and global teams to accelerate growth. Sameh, based in Riyadh, will report to Assaad El-Saadi, general manager and sales director for Middle East and Pakistan, at HDS.

“We are pleased to welcome Sameh to our organization and look forward to his valuable contribution to our team. With his knowledge and background in the Saudi market, we are confident that he will lead our sales operations to greater heights. Sameh’s appointment comes at a time when we are expanding HDS’ business within the Middle East in the digital transformation space. Now with a specialized leader in Saudi Arabia, we are growing our team and showing our dedication to the Saudi market,” said Assaad El-Saadi.

“I am very excited to join and lead HDS team in Saudi. With the 2030 vision, I am very optimistic about growing our business in the Saudi market by aligning our goals to the government’ agenda and vision,” said Sameh Hassan.

With more than 21 years of experience in Saudi Arabia alone, Sameh joins HDS after seven years with VERITAS Technology, where he lead a team and managed to close multimillions deals, among them the largest Enterprise License Agreement in the history of Symantec within the region. Sameh holds a B.Sc. in Commerce and a Master’s in Marketing.