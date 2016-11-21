Huawei and Canvas Central collaborate for Paris Photo 2016

At the 20th edition of Paris Photo, Huawei Consumer Business Group and Canvas Central came together to showcase compelling imagery captured by the Huawei P9 smartphone as part of their upcoming project to be launched in the United Arab Emirates in December 2016. The #OO gallery previewed the work of seven international artists, with the participation of a Saudi artist, as they saw the world through the dual-lens of the P9 smartphone co-engineered with Leica Camera AG.

Paris Photo is an international art fair dedicated to the photographic medium based in the heart of France. For the collaboration between Huawei and Canvas Central, the fair made the ideal location to showcase the result of work captured by these inspiring artists from across the Middle East and Africa region. The team set up the #OO gallery where seven photographers who swapped their professional cameras proudly displayed their work captured by the Huawei P9.

The images included a series of unique images, in color or black and white and with different staged and natural lighting. To take these images, Tasneem Alsultan (Saudi Arabia), Stéphane Lavoué, Hassan Hajjaj, Kares Leroy, Marion Gambin, George Awde and Newsha Tavakolian immersed themselves in the environments of the foreign countries they traveled to and shared their perspective through the dual-lens camera of the Huawei P9.

The collaboration is set to launch in the United Arab Emirates in December 2016, and will showcase the work of a group of artists.