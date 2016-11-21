MENAA to hold awards ceremony

MENAA Awards Organization together with Institute of Leadership & Management and Swiss University of Applied Science “ZHAW”, along with the UK Accreditation Body “ASIC” will organize the 4th Best Business Leaders Awards & Customer Delight Awards on Dec. 15 in Dubai at the Burj Al Arab for the fourth year in a row.

During the award show over 200 top celebrity CEOs from around the Middle East and countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, and Turkey will take part to receive their trophies, and certificates of achievement for having led their organizations in the best Possible way in turbulent global business environment.

Employees Satisfaction, Customers Delight, Increase in Profitability, Market Share, Novel and Creative Services and Products, Leadership Position in the Relevant Markets, and Adherence to Business Ethics are some of the main criteria for nominating, and selecting process of the Jury of this Award.

The master of ceremonies at the event is the famous Australian speaker and author Allan Pease who is known for his witty and humorous speeches. He has also authored several best-selling books including the global best seller “Why Men Can’t listen, & Women Can’t read Maps.”

Previous winners of this award include CEOs of National Union Bank, Oman Air, Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia, Hyatt group of hotels, AXA Insurance, Zurich Insurance, Dubai Duty Free, Bahrain Duty Free, Vakif Bank, Du Telecom, Paris Gallery, among others.

To apply for this prestigious award you can visit the website www.menaa.org