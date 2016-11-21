  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Murray eyes long reign at the top

Sports

Murray eyes long reign at the top

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

LONDON: Andy Murray has warned Novak Djokovic he is ready to embark on a sustained period of dominance after the Scot crowned a golden season by finishing on top of the world.
Murray produced an imperious display to defeat Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 and win the ATP Tour Finals at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday.
The 29-year-old’s first Tour Finals title came with the hugely significant bonus of ensuring that he remained above Djokovic in the year-end rankings after he knocked the Serb from pole position two weeks ago.
Having spent the majority of his career overshadowed by the incredible achievements of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Murray can finally claim he is the best player on the planet and he has no intention of relinquishing his grip on that honor without a fight.
“I would like to try and stay there, obviously. It’s taken a huge effort the last five, six months to get there,” Murray said after his 24th consecutive victory brought him a fifth title in his last five tournaments.
“I’m aware that’s going to be extremely difficult because I had a great year this year and I only managed to do it by one match.
“But now that I’ve got there, I would be motivated to try and stay in that position.”
When he wakes up on Monday morning, even Murray might be tempted to ask himself if the last 11 months were all a dream.
As if winning a second Wimbledon title, taking a second Olympic gold medal and becoming a father for the first time wasn’t enough to keep him happy, Murray is now looking down on the rest of the tennis world from his new perch.
And, with Djokovic stuck in a rut for several months and Federer and Nadal battling with injuries in the twilight of their careers, Murray knows there’s a chance for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles and extend his lead at the top.
“The majors are what gets me working hard and what really, really motivates me. When I go away in December to train, I’m training with the Australian Open in mind,” he said.
“I’d want to try and achieve as much as I can these next few years because I’m not going to be around forever. “These next few years, I want to try and make them the best of my career, try and win as much as I can.”
Murray had lost 13 of his previous 15 meetings with Djokovic, including the Australian and French Open finals this year, and he admitted it was a huge moment finally to get the better of his old rival.
“Over the last couple of years I lost a lot of the big matches against him. This one was a big match and I managed to get over the line,” he said.
“Mentally that will give me a boost going into next year as well.”
Murray is now firmly established as one of Britain’s all-time great sportsmen, but he demurred when asked where he rated.
“I have no idea. It’s an impossible question. In tennis terms, in terms of my achievements over the years, I’d say I’d be the best tennis player from the UK,” he said.
By most standards, winning two Grand Slams, including a first French Open, would make 2016 a great year, but Djokovic goes into the off-season admitting he will be happy not to think about tennis for a while.
The 29-year-old has won only one title since June and losing the top ranking to Murray in a tournament he had won for the past four years was the final indignity.
Assailed by whispers about his private life and criticized for bringing a ‘spiritual guru’ into his camp, Djokovic insists he is still hungry for success.
“The last five, six months have not been ideal. I could have maybe done slightly better in some tournaments,” he said.
“I’ve just been through so much emotions since Roland Garros. I needed some time to really take it all in but I didn’t have that time.
“I guess that all had its toll. Right now I’m actually looking forward to have a month and a half with no tournaments.
“Nothing is eternal. It’s time to leave the racquet aside for a little bit, just recover, then I’ll start thinking about next season.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

India skittles England to grab series lead

VISAKHAPATNAM India Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a match haul of eight wickets as England...

Pacers edge Thunder in overtime 115-111

OKLAHOMA CITY Jeff Teague scored eight of his 30 points in overtime harassing Russell Westbrook...

Brady guides Patriots to victory over San Francisco

SANTA CLARA California Tom Brady threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns as the New England...

Jimmie Johnson seizes record-tying 7th NASCAR championship

HOMESTEAD Fla Jimmie Johnson had the commemorative helmet and a photographer chronicling his...

Malik XI upsets MB Star; Peeran XI, Ace Travel, Pak Shaheen win in CIT SPL

JEDDAH Malik XI handed MB its first defeat in an upset while Peeran XI Ace Travel Pak Shaheen and...

Ward outpoints Kovalev to claim light-heavy crown

LOS ANGELES Andre Ward of the United States scored a comeback unanimous decision victory over...

Hull clinches title; Ariya, Chun take LPGA awards

MIAMI Thailand s Ariya Jutanugarn took LPGA Player of the Year honors and a 1 million bonus prize...

Costa sends Chelsea top of table

MIDDLESBROUGH Diego Costa scored his 10th goal of the season as Chelsea won 1 0 at Middlesbrough...

Spot-on Kessie dents Roma hopes at Atalanta

MILAN A 90th minute penalty from Ivorian teenager Frank Kessie gave Atalanta a 2 1 home win over...

WADA: Russian reforms progressing

GLASGOW There is light at the end of the tunnel in the campaign to reform Russia s anti doping...

Qatar warns of legal action over 2017 World Championship claims

DOHA The Qatar Athletics Federation said Sunday it was considering legal action following...

Murray wins Tour Finals to finish year at No. 1

LONDON Andy Murray will finish 2016 on top of the world rankings after an imperious 6 3 6 4...

Indian spinners hurt England’s chase in 2nd Test

VISAKHAPATNAM India Late strikes by Indian spinners jolted England after skipper Alastair Cook s...

San Miguel gets title defense off on the right foot

MANILA Pushed to the wall right on opening day San Miguel Beer knew the guys it needed to go to...

Mikkelsen takes Rally Australia, misses championship runner-up

COFFS HARBOUR Australia Andreas Mikkelsen ended Volkswagen s FIA World Rally Championship era...

New Zealand whips Pakistan by 8 wickets

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand A Kane Williamson half century saw New Zealand snap a four Test losing...

Around Arab News

Tsunami hits Japan after strong quake, nuclear plant briefly disrupted

TOKYO A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday the Japan Meteorological Agency said...

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

Kingdom to explore more investment prospects in Ethiopia

RIYADH Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who met with Custodian of the Two Holy...

Italy to train Saudi police

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Italy have pledged to work closely in the field of security and counter...

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...

In biggest boost since 1940s, BBC World Service adds 11 languages

LONDON The BBC s World Service is launching 11 new language services in a drive to reach millions...

Saudi Cabinet deplores brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met in...

No extension of Yemen cease-fire, says Al-Asiri

RIYADH The 48 hour cease fire in Yemen which ended on Monday will not be extended because of...

HSBC warns of gloomy outlook in Britain, reports capital boost

HONG KONG LONDON HSBC Holdings warned of a dim outlook for its British business next year as...

How the wheels of social media changing minds in play

A lot of shifts and movements have taken place in the world of social media and how users are...

Ethiopia’s Internet crackdown hurts everyone

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia has never been an easy place to operate But a six month state of emergency...

South Korea rejects request by Google to use local mapping data

SEOUL South Korea rejected a request by Google to use local mapping data in the company s global...

11 fresh MERS cases in Kingdom in November

JEDDAH Eleven new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus MERS CoV in the Kingdom...

Trial opens for 4 accused of plotting to kill late Saudi King Abdullah

JEDDAH The trial of four Al Qaeda terrorists accused of plotting to assassinate the late King...