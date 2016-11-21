Pacers edge Thunder in overtime 115-111

OKLAHOMA CITY: Jeff Teague scored eight of his 30 points in overtime, harassing Russell Westbrook defensively all Sunday night to lift the short-handed Indiana Pacers to a 115-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was Indiana’s first road victory of the NBA season and it came without star forward Paul George, who missed his second straight game with a sore left ankle.

“You’ve got to fight for everything,” McMillan said. “I thought the guys tonight, we did that. We were without a couple of players, but the guys in uniform came out and played the game the right way.”

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had his fifth triple-double of the season — as many as the rest of the NBA combined — with 31 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds, but went 13 of 34 from the field.

“We just wasn’t ready,” he said. “Just wasn’t ready tonight, starting with myself. ... I could have did a lot of things better, man. Got to come out and be ready to play. Tonight I felt like I let my guys down all around. I’ve got to be better.”

In New York, Carmelo Anthony matched his season high with 31 points as the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-94 for its fourth straight home victory.

Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who led most of the way against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Dwight Howard had 18 points and 18 rebounds but point guard Dennis Schroder missed all eight shots as the Hawks dropped their second straight following a six-game winning streak.

“You have to bring a better game but give the New York Knicks credit,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Carmelo played a heck of a game, hit a lot of tough shots.”

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 40 points and Isaiah Canaan added 17 in the Chicago Bulls’ 118-110 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Nikola Mirotic had 15 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls, without Dwyane Wade, who had a rare night off, held off Los Angeles’ late rally for their third win in four stops on their annual circus road trip.

Lou Williams scored a season-high 25 points and Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 18 for the Lakers (7-7).

Rudy Gay had 23 points and nine rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 102-99 after waiting out a video review to see if the Raptors had forced overtime on Terrence Ross’ 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Ross grabbed a deflected pass, took two dribbles and made a 33-footer, but the officials ruled time had expired.

“We never get these kinds of breaks,” Gay said. “It felt good to get off the court and celebrate this win.”

Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets won a home game for the second time this season, beating the Utah Jazz 105-91.

In Brooklyn, C.J. McCollum scored 33 points and Evan Turner had 19 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Nets 129-109.

Portland snapped a three-game losing streak and extended Brooklyn’s skid to four.

“I had some good looks,” McCollum said. “Guys did a great job moving the ball and finding the weak side. It was like throwing rocks in the ocean.”