In biggest boost since 1940s, BBC World Service adds 11 languages

LONDON: The BBC’s World Service is launching 11 new language services in a drive to reach millions more people, including in places like North Korea where impartial news is hard to get.

The World Service started out in 1932 as a radio channel for English-speakers in the British empire but has morphed over time into a highly respected provider of news to global audiences. It already broadcasts in 29 languages, reaching an estimated 246 million people around the world every week.

The expansion is a result of a funding injection of 289 million pounds ($360 million) until 2020 announced by the government last year.

The boost reversed a previous decision to cut World Service funding and was part of a broader strategy to increase Britain’s ‘soft power’.

“This is a historic day for the BBC, as we announce the biggest expansion of the World Service since the 1940s,” BBC Director General Tony Hall said recently.

“The BBC World Service is a jewel in the crown — for the BBC and for Britain,” he said.

“As we move toward our centenary, my vision is of a confident, outward-looking BBC which brings the best of our independent, impartial journalism and world-class entertainment to half a billion people around the world. Today is a key step toward that aim.”

Sam Farah, head of the BBC’s Arabic Service, said that the new services specific to this region will start being launched next year.

“The investment into BBC’s Arabic Service is to reach new audiences with region specific news and a distinctive and dynamic range of programs and products across all platforms,” said Farah.

“Programs will help explain the world, challenge taboos, and uncover the specific regional and local concerns of the varied communities across the Middle East and North Africa. The new and enhanced services will start rolling out in 2017 — we will be announcing exact timings in due course.”

Fran Unsworth, director of the World Service, said the new funding from government would have no impact on the service’s independence.

“Where the money comes from is irrelevant,” she said.

“The World Service is going to do what it’s always done, go over the heads of government providing a service directly to citizens of the world,” she said.

Unsworth added: “Through war, revolution and global change, people around the world have relied on the World Service for independent, trusted, impartial news.”

The director said: “As an independent broadcaster, we remain as relevant as ever in the 21st century, when in many places there is not more free expression, but less.”

She said: “Today’s announcement is about transforming the World Service by investing for the future. We must follow our audience, who consume the news in changing ways; an increasing number of people are watching the World Service on TV, and many services are now digital-only.”

The additional African languages will be Afaan Oromo and Amharic, spoken in Ethiopia and other countries, Tigrinya, the main language of Eritrea, and Nigerian languages Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin, also spoken in other West African countries.

The World Service will also add Indian languages Gujarati, Marathi and Telugu, as well as Punjabi which is widely spoken in Pakistan and parts of India, and Korean, spoken in both North and South Korea.

The expansion will mean more journalists on the ground in locations around the world.

The plans include the expansion of digital services to offer more mobile and video content and a greater social media presence.

Also included in the expansion is the launch of a full digital service in Thai and extended news bulletins to be produced in Russian.



