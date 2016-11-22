  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

Media

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

IBRAHIM NAFFEE |

Saudi Arabia’s Aleqtesadiah newspaper and BBC Arabic (left column) use ‘Trmb’ while Sky News Arabia and Okaz newspaper (right) opt for ‘Tramb’.

JEDDAH: The US President-elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East related issues upon assuming his duties next January, ranging from the ever-elusive Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, to combatting Daesh and resolving crises in Syria, Iraq and Libya.
But the one thing he may never be able to resolve is how the Arabic media print his name.
The correct spelling of Mr. Trump’s name has in fact already been added to the long list of topics that Arabs seem to disagree on.
The conflict originates from the fact that the Arabic language doesn’t have letters for the “P” in the Latin alphabet, which can only be substituted by a “B”. As such, Trump becomes “TrumB”, just as Pepsi becomes “Bebsi” in Arabic script.
But there is also no substitute for the letter “U”, with the closest Arabic letter that can be used being “waw”. This is however the equivalent to the letter “o” in the Latin alphabet.
And so the future POTUS’ name sounds like “Troomb” once pronounced in Arabic.
As such, many media outlets opted to write the recently elected Republican’s name with an “alef” – equivalent to an “A” – and as such, “Tramb” in Arabic remains the preferred option for most.
Sultan Al-Tamimi, Social Media Editor in the Saudi daily Al-Yaum, told Arab News that the newspaper spells the new US President-elect’s name as “Tramp”.
“The reason is the way of the pronunciation. Most writers spell Tramp in Arabic language. It is important to spell (A) with this name in the Arabic language,” he said.
Pamela Kesrouani, a Lebanese editor at Raseef 22, an Arabic-language news-site, said that her newsroom uses “Tramb”. Speaking to Arab News, she said that it is “important to select a way to spell the name in Arabic in the closest possible way to English.”
Arabic spellings of “Trump” can also pose a different sort of challenge, especially for those who pronounce the “p” in Arabic as in “Tramp” – which, in English, means “vagabond”.
This could possibly explain why, in the days following the announcement of the US election result, many news outlets – including some regional newspapers as well as the Dubai-based newscaster Al Arabiya – adopted a different spelling which drops the vowel altogether. As such Trump in Arabic simply became “Trmb”.
This naturally caused confusion, and some media outlets such as the Doha-based Al Jazeera still alternate between the two spellings (“Tramb” and “Trmb”).
Mohammed Izoudouten, a Moroccan journalist with the Arabic edition of Huffington Post, admitted that there are different ways of spelling the US President-elect’s name. Some Arabic media prefer to spell it “Tramp”, and others “Trmp”, he pointed out. Huffington Post’s Arabic edition favors “Tramp”, with this option adopted to imitate the pronunciation of “Trump” in English media.
Speaking to Arab News, Izoudouten said that the editorial management decides the way of spelling English names – but other Arab media may have different ideas.
The question of how to spell foreign names in Arabic has long been a problem for Arab journalists.
The recent appointment of French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault also posed a pronunciation challenge in the Middle East. Given that the both the “L” and the “T” are silent letters in his last name, the French diplomat’s last name is actually pronounced as “Ayro”. But that, in many Arabic dialects, translates to “his male organ”. As such, most Middle Eastern newsrooms discreetly decided to write and pronounce his name with an emphasis on the “L” and the “T”.
Hardline French grammar teachers would likely disapprove – but this editorial decision has certainly saved Arab news presenters much embarrassment.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...

In biggest boost since 1940s, BBC World Service adds 11 languages

LONDON The BBC s World Service is launching 11 new language services in a drive to reach millions...

How the wheels of social media changing minds in play

A lot of shifts and movements have taken place in the world of social media and how users are...

Ethiopia’s Internet crackdown hurts everyone

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia has never been an easy place to operate But a six month state of emergency...

South Korea rejects request by Google to use local mapping data

SEOUL South Korea rejected a request by Google to use local mapping data in the company s global...

Discovery seeks opportunities in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Discovery Networks International is keen on developing local partnerships in Saudi Arabia...

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Presidential race calls for ‘rethink of news’

JEDDAH Media outlets need to rethink how they cover the news in the wake of the divisive US...

Pollsters no stars in US election forecasts

JEDDAH Much of the world woke up last Wednesday to the surprise that Donald Trump is to become...

Campaigners claim victory as Lego drops ‘Daily Mail’ adverts

COPENHAGEN The Danish toy company Lego said Saturday it won t advertise anymore in Britain s...

Meet the Saudi teen behind the hijab… emoji!

JEDDAH A dedicated hijabi emoji is set to appear on smartphones for the first time and a 15 year...

BBC cancels Morocco debate on Islam and politics

RABAT The BBC has been forced to move a debate on Islam and politics from Morocco to another...

Arab TV has balanced view on US poll — unless you’re watching in Egypt

JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...

Vitriolic US campaign inspires viral videos

This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...

Around Arab News

King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah a big draw

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah in the northern outskirts of the Saudi capital...

Tsunami hits Japan after strong quake, nuclear plant briefly disrupted

TOKYO A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday the Japan Meteorological Agency said...

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

Italy to train Saudi police

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Italy have pledged to work closely in the field of security and counter...

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...

In biggest boost since 1940s, BBC World Service adds 11 languages

LONDON The BBC s World Service is launching 11 new language services in a drive to reach millions...

Saudi Cabinet deplores brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met in...

No extension of Yemen cease-fire, says Al-Asiri

RIYADH The 48 hour cease fire in Yemen which ended on Monday will not be extended because of...

HSBC warns of gloomy outlook in Britain, reports capital boost

HONG KONG LONDON HSBC Holdings warned of a dim outlook for its British business next year as...

How the wheels of social media changing minds in play

A lot of shifts and movements have taken place in the world of social media and how users are...

Ethiopia’s Internet crackdown hurts everyone

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia has never been an easy place to operate But a six month state of emergency...

South Korea rejects request by Google to use local mapping data

SEOUL South Korea rejected a request by Google to use local mapping data in the company s global...

11 fresh MERS cases in Kingdom in November

JEDDAH Eleven new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus MERS CoV in the Kingdom...

Indian man in Riyadh arrested for sacrilege

JEDDAH Police in Riyadh arrested an agricultural engineer who offended Muslim sentiments by...