Saudi Arabia

Kingdom to explore more investment prospects in Ethiopia

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. (AFP file photo)

RIYADH: Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, who met with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday, wrapped up his two-day visit with the hope of enhancing trade and investment between the two countries.
During his talks with King Salman, Dessalegn discussed bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them and explored the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
The premier was leading a high-powered delegation which included six ministers from the his Cabinet.
Describing it as a successful visit, Minister Feisel Aliyi at the Ethiopian Embassy here told Arab News that the Kingdom has agreed to send a top-level delegation to Addis Ababa to explore more investment opportunities.
Currently, he said, there are 303 Saudi projects operating in Ethiopia and investment between the two countries has reached SR7 billion. The projects have created more than 58,798 permanent and 189,695 temporary employment opportunities in Ethiopia.

