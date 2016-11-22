Iraqi forces move to retake another Mosul neighborhood

IRBIL, Iraq: A senior Iraqi commander says troops are moving to take another neighborhood in the eastern sector of the northern city of Mosul but are meeting stiff resistance from Daesh militants.

Brig. Gen. Haider Fadel of the special forces tells The Associated Press that IS fighters are targeting his forces with rockets and mortars as they slowly advance in the densely populated Al-Zohour neighborhood on Tuesday.

He says they’re “cautiously advancing.”

Iraq’s military launched a campaign on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city and the last major IS urban bastion in the country. Most gains have been made by the special forces operating east of the Tigris River. Other forces are advancing on the city from different directions, and the US-led coalition is providing airstrikes and other support.