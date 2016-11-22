Two Qatari women robbed on Paris motorway in 5-mn-euro heist: police

PARIS: Two Qatari women were held up with their driver on a Paris motorway and robbed of valuables worth “at least five million euros ($5.3 million),” police sources said Tuesday.

The women had just left Le Bourget airport northeast of the capital Monday when their Bentley was held up by two masked men, who sprayed them with tear gas and stole “everything in the vehicle: jewels, clothes, luggage,” one source said.