  MENAA Awards 2016 (15 December 2016)

MENAA Awards 2016 (15 December 2016)

Turkey fires 15,000, shuts 375 NGOs in latest coup purge

ANKARA Turkey on Tuesday dismissed over 15 000 state employees and ordered the closure of 375...

Turkey-backed forces besiege Syria’s Al-Bab, eyes on Manbij: Erdogan

ISTANBUL Turkey backed forces have besieged the Islamic State held Syrian town of Al Bab from the...

Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES Kanye West has been hospitalized after abruptly canceling the last 21 dates of his...

Two Qatari women robbed on Paris motorway in 5-mn-euro heist: police

PARIS Two Qatari women were held up with their driver on a Paris motorway and robbed of valuables...

Hundreds of Rohingya cross into Bangladesh, fleeing unrest in Myanmar

DHAKA Hundreds of Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in neighboring...

Britain tells Trump: “There is no vacancy” for Farage as ambassador to United States

LONDON After US President elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner...

Iraqi forces move to retake another Mosul neighborhood

IRBIL Iraq A senior Iraqi commander says troops are moving to take another neighborhood in the...

Trump vows to withdraw from TPP ‘on day one’

WASHINGTON Donald Trump said Monday the United States would signal its withdrawal from the Trans...

King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah a big draw

RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah in the northern outskirts of the Saudi capital...

Tsunami hits Japan after strong quake, nuclear plant briefly disrupted

TOKYO A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday the Japan Meteorological Agency said...

‘Fake news’ on Facebook: Did it swing the US election?

LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars

JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...

Italy to train Saudi police

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Italy have pledged to work closely in the field of security and counter...

Tramb… Trmb? US president-elect’s name a challenge for Arab media

JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...

‘Cake Boss’ TV star sees plenty of appetite in Arab world

RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...