MENAA Awards 2016 (15 December 2016)

ANKARA Turkey on Tuesday dismissed over 15 000 state employees and ordered the closure of 375...
ISTANBUL Turkey backed forces have besieged the Islamic State held Syrian town of Al Bab from the...
LOS ANGELES Kanye West has been hospitalized after abruptly canceling the last 21 dates of his...
PARIS Two Qatari women were held up with their driver on a Paris motorway and robbed of valuables...
DHAKA Hundreds of Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in neighboring...
LONDON After US President elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner...
IRBIL Iraq A senior Iraqi commander says troops are moving to take another neighborhood in the...
WASHINGTON Donald Trump said Monday the United States would signal its withdrawal from the Trans...
RIYADH King Abdul Aziz Square in Janadriyah in the northern outskirts of the Saudi capital...
TOKYO A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday the Japan Meteorological Agency said...
LONDON Heard the one about the Clinton Foundation buying 137 million worth of illegal arms Or the...
JEDDAH A new ranking has revealed the most influential Saudi women on YouTube and shows the...
RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Italy have pledged to work closely in the field of security and counter...
JEDDAH The US President elect Donald Trump will have to deal with a long list of Middle East...
RIYADH Food family and having a good time are universal and transcend cultures and nationalities...