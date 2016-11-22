Four Seasons and Alshaya announce new hotel project in Kuwait

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, and Alshaya, a leading international retail franchise operator, have announced plans for a Four Seasons hotel in Kuwait. Located in downtown Kuwait City, Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya will open in early 2017 as part of Alshaya’s new Burj Alshaya mixed-use development.

The hotel will become the newest addition to a collection of outstanding Four Seasons properties in the Middle East and North Africa region, where the company has been present for the past 16 years, and the latest property in a series of recent openings in the GCC, including Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.

Featuring two soaring glass towers, the 140,000 square meter Burj Alshaya complex will combine modern architecture, avant-garde luxury and bold design cues to create a prestigious backdrop for business and a new focal point for the city’s elite social scene. A modern haven in Kuwait City, the 284-room Four Seasons Hotel will be located in the Burj Alshaya’s 22-storey Eastern Tower.

The luxurious Four Seasons address will offer both indoor and outdoor pools, creating an urban resort oasis complete with a poolside waterfall, lush greenery and outdoor cabanas. The hotel will also feature a world-class spa, yoga studio and state-of-the-art fitness center as well as two ballrooms and a range of conference and banqueting rooms able to welcome up to 2,000 people.

Elevating Kuwait’s dining scene, the hotel will also include five dynamic food and beverage offerings, attracting local and international gourmands alike. A rooftop pan-Asian restaurant, open-kitchen Italian restaurant, sleek lobby lounge, and poolside restaurant are among the outlets that the hotel will feature.

Four Seasons veteran Didier Jardin will be at the helm of the property as general manager, joining the hotel in Kuwait from Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita, where he led the team as resort manager. With more than two decades of experience with the company, Jardin has additionally served at nine other Four Seasons properties, starting with Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea as Assistant Food and Beverage Manager as well as Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Ritz-Carlton Chicago (a Four Seasons Hotel), Four Seasons Hotel New York and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. He gained much of his early experience in food and beverage,and then went on to receive practical training in other aspects of hotel management as the opening resort manager of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora.