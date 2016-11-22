  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Four Seasons and Alshaya announce new hotel project in Kuwait

Corporate News

Four Seasons and Alshaya announce new hotel project in Kuwait

ARAB NEWS |

Didier Jardin

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, and Alshaya, a leading international retail franchise operator, have announced plans for a Four Seasons hotel in Kuwait. Located in downtown Kuwait City, Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya will open in early 2017 as part of Alshaya’s new Burj Alshaya mixed-use development.
The hotel will become the newest addition to a collection of outstanding Four Seasons properties in the Middle East and North Africa region, where the company has been present for the past 16 years, and the latest property in a series of recent openings in the GCC, including Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.
Featuring two soaring glass towers, the 140,000 square meter Burj Alshaya complex will combine modern architecture, avant-garde luxury and bold design cues to create a prestigious backdrop for business and a new focal point for the city’s elite social scene. A modern haven in Kuwait City, the 284-room Four Seasons Hotel will be located in the Burj Alshaya’s 22-storey Eastern Tower.
The luxurious Four Seasons address will offer both indoor and outdoor pools, creating an urban resort oasis complete with a poolside waterfall, lush greenery and outdoor cabanas. The hotel will also feature a world-class spa, yoga studio and state-of-the-art fitness center as well as two ballrooms and a range of conference and banqueting rooms able to welcome up to 2,000 people.
Elevating Kuwait’s dining scene, the hotel will also include five dynamic food and beverage offerings, attracting local and international gourmands alike. A rooftop pan-Asian restaurant, open-kitchen Italian restaurant, sleek lobby lounge, and poolside restaurant are among the outlets that the hotel will feature.
Four Seasons veteran Didier Jardin will be at the helm of the property as general manager, joining the hotel in Kuwait from Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita, where he led the team as resort manager. With more than two decades of experience with the company, Jardin has additionally served at nine other Four Seasons properties, starting with Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea as Assistant Food and Beverage Manager as well as Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Ritz-Carlton Chicago (a Four Seasons Hotel), Four Seasons Hotel New York and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. He gained much of his early experience in food and beverage,and then went on to receive practical training in other aspects of hotel management as the opening resort manager of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

Turkish Airlines wins new award in advertising

Turkish Airlines Europe s Best Airline for six consecutive years has won the respected gold prize...

Al Tazi hikes investment in KAEC Industrial Valley

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC has signed a contract with Ahmad Al Tazi Rockwool Factory to...

Panda congratulates winners of six Dodge Durango cars

Panda Retail Company has congratulated the lucky winners of six 2016 model Dodge Durango cars who...

IKEA Saudi Arabia promotes children’s right to play and develop

Ghassan Ahmed Al Sulaiman Furniture Trading Co Ltd IKEA Saudi Arabia leading home furnishing...

CMA amends rules on firms losing more than 50% of share capital

The CMA has issued an amendment to the Procedures and Instructions Related to Listed Companies...

Abu Dhabi Fund inks AED147m loan deal for Morocco

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development ADFD signed a concessionary loan agreement to the tune of AED147...

MENAA to hold awards ceremony

MENAA Awards Organization together with Institute of Leadership Management and Swiss University...

Huawei and Canvas Central collaborate for Paris Photo 2016

At the 20th edition of Paris Photo Huawei Consumer Business Group and Canvas Central came...

Hitachi Data Systems appoints new country manager

Hitachi Data Systems HDS a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd has appointed Sameh Hassan as...

Mobily unveils new postpaid packages for businesses

Mobily Business launched its new postpaid packages for business sector with unprecedented...

Western Digital introduces new innovations

Western Digital Corporation will showcase the newly launched range of WD Blue and WD Green SSDs...

Saudi Total promotes product range at Jubail event

Saudi Total Petroleum Products Company took part in the SABIC Technical Meeting STM which was...

Colleges of Excellence, Siemens sign MoU to advance vocational education and training in Saudi Arabia

To continuously drive the creation of employment opportunities for young Saudi nationals and...

Arabian Centres wins ‘Excellence in New Media and Technology’ Award

Arabian Centres the leading developer owner and operator of international standard shopping malls...

Cognit, Etihad Airways to host ‘UAE Innovation Week’ hackathon

Cognit the joint venture established between Mubadala and IBM Watson to be the exclusive provider...

Mobily adds iZone online store as a Neqaty partner

Mobily has announced the addition of iZone online store to Neqaty partners list and that s to...

Around Arab News

Trial begins of 13 women who staged protests in Buraidah

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday began the first session to put on...

Iran admits over 1,000 men it sent to defend Syrian tyrant killed

TEHRAN More than 1 000 combatants sent from Iran to fight in support of President Bashar Assad in...

Transparent, competitive regulations can help boost Saudi mining ventures

JEDDAH Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih said Tuesday that the...

PIA considers Boeing, Airbus jets for fleet upgrade

DUBAI Pakistan International Airlines PIA is evaluating an order for wide body Airbus and Boeing...

Saudi builder Al-Khodari puts value of delayed work at SR362 million

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari and Sons said on Tuesday...

Tadawul rebounds, outperforms rest of Gulf markets

JEDDAH Saudi stocks rebounded on Tuesday as oil prices hit a one month high outperforming other...

King to address Shoura Council on Dec. 14

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will address the nation at the Shoura...

Bangladesh vows to stand by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Bangladesh will stand by the Kingdom to defend the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah...

AIG joins list of finance companies looking to move from Britain

LONDON US insurer AIG may move its European headquarters from London to another European Union...

Hammond gets boost from borrowing data

LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond got some rare good news about the country s...

IBM invests in UK data centers as tech sector defies Brexit worries

LONDON Global IT group IBM will triple the number of its cloud data centers in Britain it said on...

Sterling steady near one-week high

LONDON Sterling steadied near a one week high on Tuesday holding on to a more than 1 percent rise...

Returning men of action to the White House

Legendary diplomat and strategic thinker Henry Kissinger once famously quipped that America has...

Stopping lies on Facebook and other social platforms

If misleading the public used to be the domain of some media personalities in the past today the...

Sanctions and the risk to the dollar

How can the US respond to cyber attacks by foreign powers or their proxies It is an issue that...

Houthis killed 9,646 civilians, including 903 children: Report

JEDDAH Yemen s Houthi rebels and supporters of deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh were...