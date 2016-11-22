IKEA Saudi Arabia promotes children’s right to play and develop

Ghassan Ahmed Al Sulaiman Furniture Trading Co. Ltd, IKEA Saudi Arabia, leading home furnishing retailer in the Kingdom, has launched yet another good cause campaign, Let’s Play for Change, which will shed the light on children’s right to play and develop, highlighting the benefits of play for all children.

For every soft toy sold through November and December, IKEA Saudi Arabia will donate two riyals to the education of children at the Disabled Children’s Association. The campaign aims to provide first-rate education, development, learning and of course play, to disabled children. The greater the number of toys sold, the more disabled children can get an education in hopes for a prosperous future.

Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of IKEA Saudi Arabia, said: “Many people are not aware that play is a basic need, and that every child has a right to it under the UN conventions on the Rights of the Child. Play is fundamental to a child’s wellbeing, when children play, they learn new skills, become more social and are better able to cope with stress. That’s why our new in-store campaign has children’s right to play at its heart.”

“At IKEA, we continuously aim to secure and support children’s rights by integrating the best interest of the child in everything we do, and we invite all our customers to help contribute to the success of this year’s campaign, by ensuring that our children receive the tools to build a brighter future,” he added.

Through the continued support and confidence of customers, IKEA is witnessing more soft toys being sold, and more being donated to the Disabled Children’s Association. Over the last three years, almost SR1 million was raised and donated to the education of the children at DCA.

Dr. Zuhair Maimani, Director of the Disabled Children’s Association, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank IKEA and its customers in the Kingdom for the generous support over the last three years, which has so far allowed us to increase and enhance the quality of education that we provide our children.”

At the end of the campaign and to keep customers informed about their generous contributions, the number of soft toys sold and the money that has been raised will be communicated across IKEA Saudi Arabia’s social media platforms.

‘Let’s Play for Change’ campaign, which runs until Dec. 24 across all IKEA stores, falls under the IKEA’s corporate social responsibility, which aims to help children receive the quality education they deserve and provide them with opportunities to create a better future for themselves and their families.