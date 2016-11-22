Panda congratulates winners of six Dodge Durango cars

Panda Retail Company has congratulated the lucky winners of six 2016 model Dodge Durango cars who took part in the annual promotional campaign, ‘Collect and Win’, organized by the company in September as part of the 28th anniversary celebrations marking the launch of its first store in the country.

Three winners were selected from the weekly draws that took place in Jeddah, and another three from draws conducted in Riyadh. Panda also ran simultaneously a draw on 20 iPhone 7 smartphones as part of the ongoing campaign. All the smartphones have already been delivered to the winners. Anyone can sign up on the Panda website to be automatically included in the draws on the remaining eight cars to be won in the campaign.

This year, Panda launched its campaign in a new format, enabling customers to collect the required number of points and visit the Panda website to claim an electronic voucher for the amount collected. They can also get 2 percent cash-back on their shopping bills for purchases made in all Panda, HyperPanda and Pandati stores in the Kingdom by showing the membership card to the cashier.

“The company expresses its deep gratitude to all our customers by giving away such valuable prizes as part of the campaign to encourage them and enhance their loyalty. The opportunity is still open for everyone to sign up and enter the draw on the remaining cars,” said Ahmed Omar Munshi, Chief Marketing and Development Officer, Panda Retail Company.

Panda forms the Retail Division of the Savola group of companies. It is one of the largest retailers in the Middle East, catering to more than 400 million visitors every year across its different outlets – Panda, HyperPanda and Pandati – which offer a diverse range of high quality products that meet all the needs of the family, at competitive prices.